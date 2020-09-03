Subscriber login Close [x]
Bar Douro launches Portuguese wine club

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  03 September, 2020

London-based Portuguese restaurant and wine bar, Bar Douro, has unveiled a new nationwide subscription wine service.

The Wine Club, which launched yesterday, offers a quarterly delivery of six Portuguese wines, some of which will be available in the UK for the first time. The selection is curated by Bar Douro founder Max Graham and Portuguese wine expert Sarah Ahmed.

The initiative follows on from the success of the Bar Douro Bottle Shop, an online retail platform, which went live during lockdown.

Each delivery of wine will be accompanied by extensive tasting notes, suggested food pairings and producer stories. The subscription is priced at £120 per quarter.

Members will also receive exclusive offers at both of Bar Douro’s restaurants, invitations to private tastings, and a 10% discount on orders from the Bottle Shop.

Graham said: “Bar Douro’s Wine Club is on a mission to showcase the very best of Portugal’s dynamic wine scene.

“This is a great way to discover exceptional Portuguese wines, many of which are not available anywhere else in the UK.”

Founded in 2016, Bar Douro has two venues in London, one at London Bridge and the other near Finsbury Circus in the City, which opened earlier this year.

