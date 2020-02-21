Subscriber login Close [x]
  Home
  2. Lisa Riley

Bar Douro City

By Lisa Riley
Published:  21 February, 2020

BAR DOURO CITY

1 Finsbury Avenue, London EC2M 2PF

bardouro.co.uk

Bar Douro opened its second outlet at the back end of January with Broadgate restaurateur Max Graham at the helm. The new outlet brings a contemporary take on traditional Portuguese cuisine and expertly sourced regional wines – for which the London Bridge flagship is well known for – to the City. Bar Douro City offers a more extensive menu, delving deeper into Portugal’s regional gastronomy from the Minho in the north to the Algarve in the south. Its wine-selection journeys through Portugal’s growing regions, from the Douro to the Azores, celebrating the diversity of the country’s wine offering. The menu makes up one of London’s largest selections of Portuguese wines, including a changing house selection and a cellar list of fine wines.






Harpers Newsletters

