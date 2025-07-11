Subscriber login Close [x]
67 Pall Mall finalists announced

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  11 July, 2025

Private members’ wine club 67 Pall Mall has announced the finalists in its Global Wine Communicator Awards, aka the ‘Pulitzers of wine’.

Twenty-five people have made the shortlist in six categories and the winners of this second edition of the awards will be announced at a ceremony on 5 September.

67 Pall Mall, which has eight locations worldwide, received 577 entries from 22 countries, ranging from five-second videos to full-length academic papers. These were whittled down to the final selection by a panel of international judges.

Founder of the 67 Awards Richard Hemming MW said: “Witnessing so many excellent communicators, representing a diverse range of backgrounds and covering such a broad array of styles, is heartening proof of wine’s perpetual appeal. Few other subjects could stimulate such an inspiring collection of work.

“Not only is this a great way to celebrate the ongoing vibrancy of the wine industry, it is vindication for the generous support of our sponsors, whose partnerships help to make the 67 Awards possible.”

The categories were: Best Global Wine Communicator in Audio; Best Global Wine Communicator in Short-Form Video; Jera Award for Best Global Wine Communicator in Long-Form Video; Best Global Wine Communicator in Short-Form Writing; Gusbourne Award for Best Global Wine Communicator in Long-Form Writing; Berkmann Award for Best All-Round Wine Communicator (across all three disciplines).

Chair of judges Elaine Chukan Brown said: “The standard of entries to the 67 Awards continues to impress. Reading, watching and listening to this year’s submissions is testament to the talent and commitment of wine communicators the world over. Collectively, they generate an incredible resource for the entire wine industry, and deserve all the recognition that this competition brings.”

Australia-based award-winning wine writer and Champagne expert Tyson Stelzer added: “In two decades of judging, this has been one of the most rigorously judged competitions with which I have ever been involved. Every entry was scrutinised by multiple judges and offered several opportunities to be pushed forward or knocked back. The entries were extensive, the competition was fierce, and all finalists and winners should be mighty proud of their achievements.”

Hemming concluded: “The second edition of the 67 Awards celebrates the greatest wine communicators worldwide, and the standard of entries represents a fearsome level of talent. Finding out the winners at the Awards Ceremony on 5 September will be a must-watch moment for every wine professional.”

The finalists

Best Global Wine Communicator in Audio

Felicity Carter, Germany

Janina Doyle, UK

Henry Jeffreys and Tom Parker Bowles, UK

Natalie MacLean, Canada

Susie and Peter Richards, United Kingdom

Best Global Wine Communicator in Short-Form Video

Pierre Cazeneuve, France

Simon Hardy, Jean-François Genoud and Hervé Pfister, UK

Desiree Harrison-Brown, US

Sietze Wijma, Netherlands

Jera Award for Best Global Wine Communicator in Long-Form Video

Vincent and Lisa Anter, US

Jamie Goode, UK

Simon Hardy, Jean-François Genoud and Hervé Pfister UK

Tim Wildman, UK

Best Global Wine Communicator in Short-Form Writing

Charlie Geoghegan, UK

Marianna Hunt, UK

Judy O'Kane, UK

Matt Walls, UK

Gusbourne Award for Best Global Wine Communicator in Long-Form Writing

Tim Atkin, UK

Henna Bakshi, US

Julia Harding, UK

Arnica Rowan, Canada

Pauline Vicard, UK

Berkmann Award for Best All-Round Wine Communicator (across all three disciplines)

Henna Bakshi, US

Samantha Cole-Johnson, US

Jamie Goode, UK




