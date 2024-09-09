67 Pall Mall communicator awards revealed

By Harpers Editorial

Wine-forward members club 67 Pall Mall has announced the winners of its first ever Global Wine Communicator Awards.

The winners hail from a total of four countries and were gathered alongside finalists and guests at Friday’s (6 September) ceremony held at Sinfonia Smith Square in London’s Westminster.

Chosen from a panel of international judges, the winners were singled out from a shortlist of up to five in each category and each collected a £2,000 prize.

Read more: Hugh Johnson invests in Sugrue South Downs sparkling wine

Among the winners was Harpers contributor Amanda Barnes, author of the South America Wine Guide, who took home The Berkmann Award for Best All-Round Wine Communicator 2024.

Peter Richards and Susie Barrie were awarded the 67 Pall Mall Award for Best Wine Communicator in Audio 2024, thanks to their podcast Wine Blast with Susie and Peter.

Henna Bakshi and André Mack, both from the US, took home video awards: Bakshi for short-form video and Mack for long-form.

Lastly, Australia’s Nick Ryan was awarded the 67 Pall Mall Award for Best Wine Communicator in Short-Form Writing 2024 for his work with the World of Fine Wine.

Richard Hemming MW, head of wine for Asia at 67 Pall Mall, who founded the awards explained: “Our winners demonstrate the glorious diversity of wine communication, covering a wide range of topics in distinctively different styles. The quality of entries is testament to how communicators reach audiences worldwide, spreading the word about wine.

“On behalf of the judges, we congratulate not only our worthy winners but all our finalists for the excellence of their work, and we hope the 67 Awards encourages everyone that communicates about wine to continue on their mission.”

The judging panel for the inaugural Global Communicator Awards also offered global representation of the wider wine and communication industry.

From the US, writer Elaine Chukan Brown and influencer Isis Daniel joined the panel alongside Natalie Wang, founder of Vino-Joy News from Hong Kong and veteran wine writer and lecturer Max Allen from Australia. The UK was represented by Olly Smith and Germany by YouTuber Konstantin Baum MW.

A live broadcast of Friday’s event was streamed on 67pallmall.tv, while satellite parties were held concurrently in Melbourne, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Image (left to right): Peter Richards MW, Susie Barrie MW, Nick Ryan, Amanda Barnes, Henna Bakshi and André Mack

















