English and Welsh vineyard numbers continue to climb

By Hamish Graham

Wine GB’s Industry Report 2025 shows that vineyard numbers in England and Wales have risen by 74 to 1,104 over the past year. There are also 25 newly registered wineries bringing the total to 238.

The area under vine grows apace too, with 4,841ha now being cultivated compared to 4,209ha last year. This also represents a 510% growth rate since 2005, when only 793ha were under vine.

In terms of production by area, Kent continues to rule the roost with the county having double the area of second-place West Sussex. Thanks to recent plantings, Essex has now risen to third position rising above East Sussex and Hampshire, while Dorset also leapfrogs a number of counties, now sitting at seventh.

Changes have been afoot regarding the most planted varieties, with Pinot Gris rising to become the seventh most planted. Sparkling wine production sees Chardonnay and Pinot Noir continue to dominate, with the former increasing its plantings to 33% of total vines (up from 31%), with the latter increasing its share to 30%.

There are 99 varieties now under cultivation in the UK, with the past two years seeing the first planting of grapes including Grenache, Nebbiolo and Marsanne.

During 2024, overall sales rose by 3% in terms of volume. Sales of sparkling wine maintained 2023’s volume – notable given the reduction in sales among other premium sparkling categories. Off-trade national accounts and the on-trade made up 26% of sales, respectively, with increases in both independent retail and export sales seen.

The staffing picture shows that 3,300 are now in full-time equivalent positions within the wine trade in England and Wales, with 90% of survey respondents stating the expectation to increase their staffing by 2028.

CEO of Wine GB, Nicola Bates, commented on the latest Industry Report: “Our industry shows resilience and remains in a growth phase with planting and employment continuing to show an upward trend.

“A 3% growth in sales is a notable achievement given the current economic climate, recent regulatory changes, and the fact that our producers continue to face considerable economic barriers not seen in mature markets.”









