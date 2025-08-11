Jeroboams acquires Hayward Bros. Wines

Jeroboams Trade has taken on Hayward Bros. Wines with the aim of integrating the family-run wholesaler into the similarly family-owned Jeroboams Group.

Harpers had previously learnt of a forthcoming acquisition by Jeroboams, although the details were kept under wraps until 11 August, when the integration on the wholesale side was formally announced.

The move comes as Jeroboams celebrates its 40th year in business, being aimed at “strengthening the Group’s national trade presence”, while pulling new producers and accounts into its portfolio.

Some 80 producers will come over to the Jeroboams portfolio, including leading names such as Maison Jean Loron, Maison Jaffelin and Kopke Port.

Meanwhile, the Hayward team will be fully absorbed into the Jeroboams Group, ensuring “a seamless transition for both trade accounts and suppliers”, according to the announcement from Jeroboams.

“This strategic acquisition is more than a joining of companies. It’s a coming together of families, friends, resources and shared values,” said Jeroboams CEO Matt Tipping.

“It significantly expands our national capabilities, brings new producers into our portfolio and reinforces our position as the UK’s leading independent fine wine merchant. It’s also a moment of pride in our 40th year, as we invest in the future of independent, service-led fine wine distribution across the UK, providing the Jeroboams Group with a strong foundation for growth”.

Robert Hayward, MD at Hayward Bros. Wines, added: “This marks a new era for the Hayward Bros. Wines’ team, our customers and suppliers. We are proud of what we have built over the years, and joining the Jeroboams family ensures that legacy continues.”

The Jeroboams Group, which is most visible via its 10 shops across some of London’s most sought-after urban ‘villages’, has been investing in its wholesale side for some time, looking to grow the wholesale supply of its independent fine wine portfolio. Folding in Hayward Bros. to that side of the business will accelerate that aim during this, Jeroboams anniversary year.







