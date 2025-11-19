Subscriber login Close [x]
WSTA hires M&S drinks lead as new chair

By James Lawrence
Published:  19 November, 2025

The Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA) has appointed Caroline Thompson-Hill (pictured), head of BWS at Marks & Spencer, as the new chair of the executive board.

In an unprecedented move, Thompson-Hill will become the first representative from a major retailer to take the role. She succeeds Mark Riley of Edrington UK, who steps down after two terms.

According to the WSTA: “Caroline holds an executive MBA from Bayes Business School in London, graduating with distinction. She brings a range of leadership, innovation and commercial skills at a time when greater collaboration across drinks and the wider retail and hospitality sectors will be needed to press our case with government on policy ranging from alcohol duty to environmental issues, to health and social care.”

Bringing more than 20 years' experience to the role, Thompson-Hill has held senior positions at Diageo and Treasury Wine Estates across Europe and the Americas, before becoming MD for Accolade Wines in Europe.

“At her first board meeting as chair last week, Caroline pledged to build on recent work to respond to the continued changing and challenging commercial and political landscape,” said a spokesperson for the WSTA.

Thompson-Hill added: “It is a privilege to be appointed Chair of the WSTA Board and I look forward to working with the team to deliver the best service possible to our members.

“I am eager to get to grips with the WSTA’s many workstreams to ensure that we prioritise effectively as we enter into a new year. I hope to continue to work with a board of committed and experienced leaders to bring fresh ideas and to support the WSTA’s team to help create a better trading environment for our industry.”




