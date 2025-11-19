Younger collectors getting smart about fine-wine spending

By Oliver Catchpole

New data from CultX, the digital fine wine marketplace, shows that tech-savvy 20-39-year-olds are rethinking how they drink, buy and invest, tending to explore new regions and make more deliberate, high-value choices.

Collectors aged 20-29 represent only 4% of transactions but bring 7.5% of total spend (the highest average order value out of all age groups).

Moreover, 30-39-year-olds are more active than any other buyers, making nearly a third of all purchases and driving demand for Rest-of-World wines.

Two examples of wines that are attracting younger buyers on the platform are Henschke’s 2015 Hill of Grace Vineyard, Eden Valley – its value has increased around 17% over the past year, while Opus One 2015 from Napa has seen a steady rise of about 12% across the same period.

CultX added that these trends mark the rise of a “sophisticated collector class”, who are using technology to expand their horizons, moving beyond the Bordeaux and Burgundy valued by their parents.

In response to this expanding base of young ‘digital-native’ collectors, the platform has launched a One-Minute Cellar function, which uses AI to curate a bespoke wine collection for users in under a minute, tailored to their specific preferences.

According to CultX, this feature is designed for an “age of efficiency” where digital native audiences that seek out efficiency, authenticity and personalisation.

Users can input information on their desired drinking window, region, price range, investment goals and so on, which the tool will then turn into a fine-wine portfolio.

Commenting on the behaviour of the collectors the tool is designed for, Tom Gearing, CEO and founder of CultX (himself a millennial), said: “Younger collectors are redefining what fine wine buying looks like – they’re tech-driven, value-conscious, and not afraid to explore beyond the classics.”

CultX is a fine wine investment platform created to lower barries to entry for collecting wine, by providing extensive data to its users.

It is run by 17 year-old wine investment firm Cult Wines, which last year made Coterie Holdings its exclusive storage partner.









