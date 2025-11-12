67 Pall Mall patrons’ evolving fine wine tastes

By Hamish Graham

When 67 Pall Mall first opened its doors in December 2015, even the most optimistic would be impressed by the growth of the fine wine private members club. The London organisation began with around 1,500 members, with this number having now risen to just over 3,800. Across 67 Pall Mall’s global membership – including sister clubs in Verbier and Singapore, and resident membership in Hong Kong – this number swells to almost 10,000. What better litmus test for shifting preferences among fine wine aficionados (and the wine industry itself, with 12% of membership drawn from the trade) than the frequenters of 67 Pall Mall? In its London Fine Wine Trends Report, the club presents the changing buying habits and personal proclivities of its London base. As Harpers discovered, new regions have risen, with some remaining resolutely popular.