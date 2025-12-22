When in Rome acquired by North South Wines

By Oliver Catchpole

UK-based wine distributor North South Wines has announced the acquisition of the When in Rome wine brand, marking a significant addition to its range of sustainable and alternative wine brands.

The acquisition brings together two B Corp businesses, which North South said, “share the values of sustainability, transparency and quality”.

The distributor intends make use of its extensive network and expertise in the industry to expand the When in Rome brand, allowing consumers greater access to high-quality and sustainable wines.

Commenting on the acquisition, Kim Wilson, MD at North South Wines, said: “We are thrilled to welcome When in Rome into the North South Wines family. Their innovative approach and dedication to sustainability align perfectly with our own ethos.

“Together, we look forward to expanding the reach of When in Rome and continuing to challenge the status quo in the wine industry. Watch this space - there are more developments to come with the brand.”

When in Rome was founded with the aim of bringing quality Italian wines into the British market and is best known for what North South called trailblazing alternative wine packaging.

The brand champions wines from independent Italian producers, packaging them in formats including cans, bag-in-box and paper bottles, which significantly lowers carbon emissions when compared to the traditional single use glass bottle.

Rob Malin, founder of When in Rome, commented: “When in Rome could not have found a better home, and I can’t wait to see what the future looks like for the brand under the stewardship of North South Wines.

“We recognise that some shareholders may have hoped for a different outcome, but these are challenging times for smaller players in the wine industry and North South has stepped up with an exciting route forward for the brand we’re so proud to have created.”

The current When in Rome team will still be closely involved with the brand’s ongoing development, to ensure continuity and preserve its “passion” and “authenticity”.

North South Wines will support the brand’s growth through increased marketing investment, wider distribution and its ongoing partnerships with independent Italian producers.

It said that customers can look forward to an expanded selection of When in Rome products, along with fresh collaborations and continued innovation in sustainable packaging.









