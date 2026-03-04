Henkell Freixenet secures 100% ownership of Freixenet

By Hamish Graham

Sparkling wine giant Henkell Freixenet has unveiled it now has full ownership of Freixenet SA, becoming its sole shareholder.

The change comes after the Ferrer family and José Luis Bonet sold their remaining shares, meaning the descendants of Freixenet’s original founders Pedro Ferrer Bosch and Dolores Sala Vivé, no longer have an ownership stake in the brand.

Ferrer family member Pedro Ferrer (pictured, right) and José Luis Bonet will both stay involved in the company, however. Ferrer will become honorary president of Freixenet SA alongside Bonet, and will continue to represent Freixenet within some institutions.

Read more: Five wines gain top Cava designation

The Ferrer Family and Bonet will increase their investment in Ferrer wines – the winery owned and managed by Pedro Ferrer.

Ferrer reflected: “The sale of our shares marks an emotional moment for us. As two family-owned companies sharing the same values, we found in Henkell Freixenet a trusted partner who will preserve our legacy while taking the company into the future.

“At the same time, I am excited to continue developing Ferrer Wines and to shape the next chapter of our wine journey.”

Bonet added: “We are looking forward to this new chapter. The acquisition by Henkell Freixenet will not only give continuity to Freixenet, a company renowned for its tradition, but will help Freixenet maintain its excellence and accelerate its expansion as an international masterbrand.”

CEO of Henkell Freixenet, Dr. Andreas Brokemper (pictured, left) is keen to ensure the family’s legacy is respected.

He concluded: “We both shared a deep understanding of tradition, quality and continuity. Over the past eight years, a relationship founded on trust and collaboration has evolved into a unified team with a shared vision – committed to develop the brand Freixenet and the company towards a sustainable future.

“We greatly value the trust the Ferrer and Bonet family has placed in us. It is an honour to take on Freixenet and assume the responsibility of successfully developing the company into the future.”

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.









