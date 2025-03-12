Subscriber login Close [x]
Cava giant Raventós Codorníu achieves B Corp status

By Hamish Graham
Published:  12 March, 2025

Raventós Codorníu, the winery group known for its industry-leading Codorníu Cava, has been certified as a B Corp company by B Lab Spain after achieving a score of 88.5 points, well above the 80 points needed to gain the accolade.

The group which comprises 15 wineries across Spain, Argentina and California, joins the over 9,000 companies across 95 countries who have achieved B Corp status. Its B Corp score also placed it as the highest-rated winery and beverage group in Spain. Gaining recognition as a B Corp requires an evalutation of five key impact areas of a business: workers, community, environment, suppliers and customers. The B Corp framework allows companies to greatly improve their social and environmental impact.

One of the key focuses for Raventós Codorníu in achieving the award was emphasising sustainability in its viticulture. The company’s Codorníu Cava has had 100% organic production since 2023 while the company promotes biodiversity in its vineyards alongside minimising environmental impact.

Sergio Fuster, CEO of Raventós Codorníu, believes the awarding of B Corp status to the company aligns with the long-held values of the wine group.

"Joining the B Corp movement gives meaning to our purpose of ‘Giving soil its value’; it serves as a compass to ensure we never lose our way. This B changes everything – it positions us as the best wine company for the world and encourages us to keep improving, ensuring that our positive impact continues to grow.

“The certification is renewed every three years, so this is just the beginning of the journey”, he commented.

Raventós Codorníu also had to ensure responsible supply chain management and strong relationships with its grape producers to highlight its B Corp credentials.

Raimon Puigjaner, president of B Lab Spain, noted that the organisational discipline needed to become a B Corp is no mean feat: “The process for Raventós Codorníu to become a B Corp company was not easy. The large number of wineries and employees within the group is a strength, but also a challenge when it comes to implementing actions with truly comprehensive impact.

“Becoming a B Corp company is not just a formality. It is the result of a profound transformation and a genuine commitment to sustainability, transparency, and positive impact.”




