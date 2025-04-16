Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Bibendum recruits Corpinnat producer Sabaté i Coca to portfolio

By Hamish Graham
Published:  16 April, 2025

Importer and on-trade specialist Bibendum has announced the expansion of its sparkling portfolio with the addition of Corpinnat producer Sabaté i Coca.

The supplier will take on four of the Penedès-based estate’s wines which will be available to the on-trade and independent merchants through Walker & Wodehouse.

The winery was one of six producers to break away from the Cava appellation in 2019 to create the Corpinnat designation. Corpinnat is a collective EU brand created to promote quality. All wines are made from 100% organic native grapes using the traditional method and are hand harvested.

The 125-year-old producer is spearhead by fourth-generation vine growers, brothers Josep and Marcel Sabaté, and is located in the Bittles River Valley of Penedès. Promoting ‘a holistic approach’ to Corpinnat production, the winemakers also seek to pursue biodiversity via their organic viticulture and their butterfly logo signifying their respect for the environment.

Wine buyer for Spain at Bibendum, Richard Masterson, is excited that Corpinnat sparkling wines will have a greater reach in the UK market.

He said: “Corpinnat represents the pinnacle of Spanish sparkling wine, and Marcel Sabaté’s relentless focus on terroir produces a range of wines which show off the diversity of what Corpinnat is capable of.”

The producer’s entry into the British market is something that Ricard Zamora, export manager at Sabaté i Coca, is enthusiastic about too.

He added: “The Catalan family Sabaté i Coca, with Marcel and his brother Josep, are very excited to launch our Corpinnat products with one of the most important and influential wine importers in the UK, Bibendum.”




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Report shows backlash against social med...

Tim Atkin MW: The Cape deserves our respect

Hill-Smith Family Estates reduces emissi...

Aldi launches first supermarket own-labe...

Freixenet unveils premium alcohol-free C...

Battle of the Bubbles: LWF to host spark...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95