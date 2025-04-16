Bibendum recruits Corpinnat producer Sabaté i Coca to portfolio

By Hamish Graham

Importer and on-trade specialist Bibendum has announced the expansion of its sparkling portfolio with the addition of Corpinnat producer Sabaté i Coca.

The supplier will take on four of the Penedès-based estate’s wines which will be available to the on-trade and independent merchants through Walker & Wodehouse.

The winery was one of six producers to break away from the Cava appellation in 2019 to create the Corpinnat designation. Corpinnat is a collective EU brand created to promote quality. All wines are made from 100% organic native grapes using the traditional method and are hand harvested.

The 125-year-old producer is spearhead by fourth-generation vine growers, brothers Josep and Marcel Sabaté, and is located in the Bittles River Valley of Penedès. Promoting ‘a holistic approach’ to Corpinnat production, the winemakers also seek to pursue biodiversity via their organic viticulture and their butterfly logo signifying their respect for the environment.

Wine buyer for Spain at Bibendum, Richard Masterson, is excited that Corpinnat sparkling wines will have a greater reach in the UK market.

He said: “Corpinnat represents the pinnacle of Spanish sparkling wine, and Marcel Sabaté’s relentless focus on terroir produces a range of wines which show off the diversity of what Corpinnat is capable of.”

The producer’s entry into the British market is something that Ricard Zamora, export manager at Sabaté i Coca, is enthusiastic about too.

He added: “The Catalan family Sabaté i Coca, with Marcel and his brother Josep, are very excited to launch our Corpinnat products with one of the most important and influential wine importers in the UK, Bibendum.”









