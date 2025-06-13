Boutinot gains exclusive distribution of Peter Lehmann and Morris of Rutherglen

By Hamish Graham

Greater Manchester importer-producer Boutinot has gained exclusive GB distribution of Peter Lehmann Wines and Morris of Rutherglen.

Adding the Casella Family Brands-owned producers expands Boutinot’s already robust Australian portfolio. The two brands will join the likes of Aeon Wines, Keith Tulloch, as well as Boutinot’s own-label Aussie offerings, in Boutinot’s antipodean catalogue.

The deal is GB-only as the producers have a seperate distribution deal in Northern Ireland.

Peter Lehman Wines is known for its producer-focused approach, supporting successive generation of Barossa winemakers via its sourcing and strategy.

Nick Butler, head of product at Boutinot, emphasised why the importer chose to onboard the producers.

He commented: “Our recent time with the wine-making and viticultural team at Peter Lehmann winery only confirmed the importance of their long-standing grower relationships and continued established wine values. We very much look forward to custodianship of these iconic Australian brands in Great Britain.”

MD of Casella Family Brands Europe, Simon Lawson, added: “We’re thrilled to embark on this exciting new chapter with Boutinot.

“As a family-owned business grounded in strong values, Casella is proud to align with a like-minded partner in Boutinot. Together, we aim to build sustainable growth and unlock new opportunities for both Peter Lehmann Wines and Morris of Rutherglen, which are truly iconic Australian brands.

“With Boutinot’s expertise and passion, we’re confident the brand is in the best possible hands for continued success in Great Britain.”

Peter Lehmann Wines and Morris of Rutherglen wines will be available to sample at Boutinot’s regional portfolio tasting this September, with Peter Lehmann senior head winemaker Brett Schutz in attendance.









