30 Under 30: Results 2025

By Jo Gilbert

Now in its fourth year, the Harpers 30 Under 30 list celebrates a new generation that is fundamentally reshaping the wine and spirits industry with purpose, innovation and global perspective. Like previous years, our standouts for 2025 are a highly accomplished bunch, making significant impacts to wine and spirits despite often only a short time in the industry.

What makes these rising stars exceptional is their multicultural approach to business. From multilingual whisky storytellers bridging international communities to product developers sourcing emerging varietals from previously overlooked regions, this year’s cohort stands out for their ability to balance commercial success with meaningful impact, proving that profitability can sit side by side with principled ways of doing business in a competitive market.

We invite you to dive into our full list, which expands on the announcement at last month’s London Wine Fair. We hope the Harpers 30 Under 30 list serves as both a celebration and a compass for the trade. One thing to note is how the talent pipeline coming into the industry now is getting younger. Previously thought of a ‘second career’, wine and spirits increasingly seems to be pulling in staff with an array of strings to their bow, from operations to NPD, buying and sourcing, when they are fresh from school, college or university, proving that this career has something to suit – and benefit from – every skill set.

We hope you will join us in congratulating our winners and standout champions for 2025.

Methodology

Harpers canvassed the trade for nominations, creating a long-list of potential candidates who were invited to submit information against six areas of criteria: Leadership, Commitment, Communication, Innovation, Education and Sustainability.

Judges then convened in two separate groups to avoid employers judging their own employees, with scores averaged out and awarded across the two groups.

Judging Panel

Miles Beale, chief executive, WSTA

Ben Franks, co-founder and COO, Canned Wine Co.

Katy Keating, MD, Flint Wines

Regine Lee MW, MD, Indigo Wine

Michael Saunders, CEO, Coterie Holdings

Rachel Webster, global APP development director, WSET

Kim Wilson, Founder and MD, North South Wines







Harpers 30 Under 30 list 2025:





Adam Wood

Production manager

Gusbourne

Age: 28

Adam Wood has rapidly emerged as a dynamic force in the UK wine industry, with his work to improve operations in forecasting, warehouse systems and sustainability at one of England’s leading wineries putting him firmly on the map. Judges praised Wood for his leadership in team development and industry advocacy through WineGB, all of which exemplify a holistic commitment to excellence in English wine.

Anastasiya Ogorodnik

Brand manager

E&J Gallo Winery

Age: 27

Anastasiya Ogorodnik understands what it takes to bring younger consumers into the wine category, using her skills to successfully position new products at emerging demographics. She shone in her successful launch of Mark West Pinot Noir – a fruit-forward US wine – into major UK retailers, while also helping to revitalise category relevance via her work on wine-based RTDs. Her deep understanding of consumer behaviour, coupled with sharp business acumen and strategic thinking, make her one to watch in the years ahead.

Ben Webb

Wine buyer

Ellis Wines

Age: 24

At just 24, Ben Webb has established himself as an invaluable asset to Ellis Wines, displaying a wide range of expertise from sourcing to eco-conscious innovations. During his tenure, he has expanded the portfolio with over 30 sustainable, biodynamic and lower-abv wines, helping independent UK merchants adapt to market demands. Passionate about education and sustainability, Webb also shares industry insights through tastings, training and a monthly newsletter, which helps to keep the Ellis team up to date with vintage insights and wider trends making an impact.

Bethany Harper

Operations manager

WSET School London

Age: 27

Bethany Harper is transforming wine education from the inside out, managing over 6,500 students annually while helping to modernise the WSET’s operations. Aiming to enhance both efficiency as well as the student experience, her achievements at the WSET include introducing an AI-powered stock management system, which has helped to unify previously siloed departments, and making courses more inclusive by introducing allergen-friendly samples for food-matched tastings. Between digitising materials and championing sustainability initiatives, she proves that operational excellence and environmental responsibility go hand in hand.

Education Champion

Callum McCann

Head sommelier

Number One, The Balmoral

Age: 28

Callum McCann has demonstrated time and again that he knows how to handle a wine list, racking up plaudits such as the AA Wine Award 2025 which praised his beverage programme at fine-dining hotel-restaurant Number One in Edinburgh as "one that begs to be explored". McCann also stands out for his commitment to continuous learning and knowledge sharing. Beyond his WSET Level 3 with Merit and newly completed WSET Educator Course, he travels often to further his own understanding of wine, from California sommelier trips to Argentina’s Catena vineyards.

Camilla Bonnannini

Wine and beverage director

Albatross Death Cult

Age: 29

Camilla Bonnannini has put the pedal to the metal at one of Birmingham’s most unique restaurants, reimagining the beverage programme by elevating sake to equal prominence with wine through innovative pairings and monthly educational events. The 29-year-old also holds prestigious qualifications including the JSA Sake Diploma (one of only 400 worldwide) and was the winning sommelier for the Gosset Matchmakers competition in 2024, as part of a duo with her Albatross chef running mate Oliver Grieve. She actively judges international competitions, co-hosts The Izakaya Happy Hour podcast and mentors industry professionals while championing sustainable, local producers.

Connie Kissock

Account manager

Phipps

Age: 25

Connie Kissock has rapidly ascended at Phipps, earning two promotions in just over a year to lead the prestigious Wines of Germany UK account. She has delivered standout campaigns, securing top-tier media coverage in The Telegraph and Metro, while also spearheading the strategic rebrand of 31 Days of German Riesling to broaden market appeal. With expertise in social media strategy, she has driven 30% follower growth across client accounts while championing sustainable practices and mentoring colleagues through innovative wine education sessions.

Communication Champion

Cameron Foster

Owner

Deux Six Champagne

Age: 29

The Champagne evangelist with a podcast habit, Cameron Foster is our Communication Champion for 2025, thanks to his layered, multichannel storytelling approach, which has helped to expand consumer awareness of grower Champagne. His podcast Aperitif recently reached 30,000+ views in three months. Meanwhile, his innovative ‘Redefinie’ campaign has helped to simplify some of the complexities of Champagne, turning his love affair with grower bubbles into one of the UK’s most exciting new businesses.

Deniz Bayram

Educator

Wine & Spirit Education Trust

Age: 29

A proactive and passionate educator, Deniz Bayram is blazing a trail as the WSET’s first Turkish in-house educator. Showcasing deep expertise, particularly in wines of the ancient world, the 29-year-old is a 2024 Gerard Basset Foundation scholarship winner and represented Team Turkey at the World Blind Tasting Championship. He has also dramatically boosted student pass rates through innovative digital resources, helping to broaden the WSET’s curriculum from Eurocentric traditions.

Eilidh Jack

Head of content and strategy

Whisky Auctioneer

Age: 29

Eilidh Jack has boosted Whisky Auctioneer’s global reach by spearheading the launch of Rum Auctioneer – the world’s first dedicated rum auction platform – and driving international expansion into new markets. The chartered marketer has also switched up how collectors engage with secondary markets, creating viral American whiskey campaigns, helping to shift industry perceptions in a sometimes overlooked category. On the sustainability front, she played a crucial role in raising £49,000 for the OurWhisky Foundation’s Demeter Collection while mentoring emerging talent through #IAmRemarkable workshops. She stands out for her work helping to democratise luxury spirits while building a team that’s driving record-breaking auction results across whisky, wine and rum.

Innovation Champion

Elena Whitehead

Trade marketing manager

Canned Wine Group

Age: 26

Elena Whitehead is a worthy winner of our Innovation Champion accolade, thanks to her dynamic leadership at Canned Wine Co., where she is redefining what’s possible in wine marketing. From pioneering QR-linked storytelling on cans, which connects consumers directly to winemakers, to leading the relaunch of The Copper Crew, Whitehead blends creativity with commercial savvy. A passionate communicator and sustainability advocate, she is not just keeping pace with industry change, she is making wine modern, inclusive and refreshingly smart.

Emma Rix

Sustainability executive

WineGB

Age: 28

Helping to turbo-charge English wine’s green credentials at WineGB, Emma Rix has converted sustainability from industry buzzword into action by spearheading the creation of a comprehensive industry sustainability report and benchmarking tool to start tracking the industry’s progress. From creating vibrant pop-up experiences that make environmental responsibility genuinely exciting, Rix’s passion-driven approach is helping English wine flourish commercially and sustainably.

Eve Oliphant

Events and marketing manager

Mentzendorff

Age: 25

Eve Oliphant has made a palpable impact at Mentzendorff, where she is working to modernise brand communications while managing high-profile partnerships from Champagne Bollinger to Taylor’s Port. Her sustainability-focused initiatives and strategic social media presence also mark her out her as a forward-thinking professional driving industry evolution.

Leadership Champion

Freddie Copestick

Head of sales

Nicholson

Age: 28

Freddie Copestick has turned strategic vision into victory through exceptional leadership skills. This was on show during his role as portfolio business manager at Freixenet Copestick, where he developed a strategy from scratch to grow the agency arm of the business, leading to significant volume uplift. He stands out for his collaborative approach and data-driven decision-making, which drives tangible business results.

Gabriella Rondelli

Consumer sales and service manager

Digby Fine English

Age: 29

A natural multi-tasker, Gabriella Rondelli’s versatility is on display both on the production floor and in consumer-facing roles, including strategically developing Arundel as an English wine destination through thoughtful local partnerships and immersive tasting experiences. Her hands-on approach – from managing the tasting room to perfecting bottle labelling – demonstrates exceptional commitment while driving commercial success and customer satisfaction.

Georgia Currie

Contract pack business account manager

Kingsland Drinks

Age: 29

Georgia Currie is the youngest-ever person to achieve employee trustee director status at Kingsland, meaning she represents staff interests at board level. The tenacious 29-year-old is also behind some of the company’s smarter product developments in recent years, including a cocktail-in-a-can project, where she clinched a customer commitment for more than 2 million units. Her WSET qualifications along with her sustainability initiatives to eliminate waste further prove her contribution to keeping UK drinks at the forefront of consumer trends.

Harriet Elder

National accounts supplier manager

Liberty Wines

Age: 29

A trend-spotter and NPD powerhouse, Harriet Elder’s market insights led to Aldi’s headline-making Toscana Rosso launch (which has sold over 500,000 bottles) and Majestic’s first Turkish wine listing. Fluent in Italian and French, her WSET Diploma qualification and newly appointed IWC Associate Judge status cement her as a rising star in wine innovation.

Heather Storgaard

Freelance writer and researcher

Age: 26

Heather Storgaard is a multilingual storyteller bringing whisky culture to global audiences in four languages. Her academic approach to drinks communication, grounded in culture and heritage studies, has elevated forgotten stories, from whisky archaeology to women’s contributions in the industry. Currently pursuing a master’s degree on island distilleries while writing internationally, Storgaard is making whisky accessible to a broader audience.

Henna Zinzuwadia

Wine consultant

Age: 27

Henna Zinzuwadia is on a mission to transform how diverse communities connect with wine through her AYO Collective (soon to be known as Service London), which creates immersive events that blend wine with music, art and culture. Between designing lists for Michelin Guide restaurants; creating innovative pairings with African, Caribbean and South Asian cuisines; and leading the UK’s largest black-owned wine portfolio; she is rewriting the playbook on traditional wine experiences.

Isabelle Wardlow

Junior buyer

Virgin Wines

Age: 23

Isabelle Wardlow earned her WSET Level 4 Diploma by aged 22 and immediately started driving impressive commercial results at Virgin. Her rosé drive at the online retailer delivered 32% growth, while her solo Greece buying trip proves she’s not afraid to chase trends. From slashing glassware costs to creating the branding for the best-selling Artists’ Playground collection, she has shown exceptional commitment to expanding market opportunities.

James Harper

Finance professional

Accolade Wines

Age: 29

Cool under pressure, James Harper turned a tech glitch into an opportunity at Accolade by building an innovative price list generator when the company’s ERP system failed. This cool head and eye for detail was once again on show during a team restructure, when he stepped up as acting manager to train new graduates, while also securing a major NPD listing with Morrisons. A problem-solver at heart, Harper champions sustainable brands like Wise Wolf, while nurturing tomorrow’s wine industry stars.

Sustainability Champion

Marieke Hammes

Head of operations and sustainability

Canned Wine Group

Age: 27

Marieke Hammes is our Sustainability Champion for 2025, thanks to her benchmark 40-page sustainability roadmap that earned a B Corp certification for Canned Wine Group as well as Positive Luxury’s Butterfly Mark. From launching sparkling Chardonnay in cans to pioneering organic wines on tap, her operational excellence and environmental leadership is challenging the industry to rethink wine packaging.

Michael Myers

Beverage director

Counter

Age: 28

Michael Myers has transformed Counter’s dining experience by matching wines not just to flavours, but to narratives – even tracking down invoices from the Titanic for a themed menu. This sommelier-turned-beverage-director is a hands-on leader who champions forgotten wine regions while building restaurant systems from scratch. His passion for German wines also sets him apart.

McKenna Schroter

Founder and CEO

Gleam Connections

Age: 27

McKenna Schroter’s agency, Gleam Connections, lifts female-owned brands through innovative digital strategies, including helping a Master of Wine expand her influence and doubling a WSET educator’s bookings. At just 27, she is hitting the reset button on how wine businesses engage consumers, moving beyond traditional approaches with interactive content and data-driven campaigns.

Molly Newport

Senior wine buyer

Ellis Wines

Age: 28

WSET Diploma graduate Molly Newport has swiftly become a standout at Ellis Wines, where she has driven portfolio expansions such as niche Southern Rhône villages and innovative Txakoli selections. Her sustainability initiatives include reducing bottle weights by 30% and spearheading the company’s B-Corp certification journey. As a Mental Health First Aider, she also champions workplace well-being while building bridges between lesser-known wine regions and the UK market.

Scott Morrison

Senior brand manager

Douglas Laing

Age: 29

Scott Morrison has made a lasting mark on UK spirits through bold brand leadership at Douglas Laing. He has launched more than 50 NPD projects, championed sustainability with smarter packaging and reshaped perceptions of blended malts via a global education campaign. By introducing whisky to new audiences and rethinking internal strategy, Morrison’s creativity and vision are helping to shape a more dynamic, inclusive future for Scotch.

Shannon Smith

Marketing and communications officer

Kingsland Drinks

Age: 27

Shannon Smith has fast-tracked her way from drinks industry newcomer to marketing and communications officer at Kingsland Drinks in just three years. In that time, the 27-year-old spearheaded the groundbreaking UK launch of Bolgrad Ukrainian wines into major multiples, while championing internal communications through innovative campaigns like ‘Stay Connected with Kingsland’. Armed with two WSET qualifications and currently pursuing a Level 4 Marketing apprenticeship, Smith balances strategic thinking with genuine passion for sustainability and employee well-being.

Commitment Champion

Tullia Mantella

International PR manager

Studio Cru

Age: 28

Tullia Mantella exemplifies commitment in wine communication, going far beyond her role at Studio Cru to amp up how Italian wine stories reach global audiences. The 28-year-old’s dedication shines through her innovative eno-literary tours, where she puts her master’s degree in comparative literature to good use by blending literary knowledge with wine heritage. Currently pursuing her WSET Level 3 and tour guide certification while mentoring future PR professionals, Mantella’s commitment to cultural storytelling has helped Studio Cru triple its client base through high-quality communications.

Wilfrid Shon

Founder

Shroton Fair Gin

Age: 28

Self-taught distiller Wilfrid Shon transformed inspiration from a village walk around his home in Dorset into an award-winning gin, achieving 100% revenue growth between 2022 and 2024, and earning an IWSC Gold medal. His innovative sustainability approach includes direct refills, recyclable pouches and bag-in-box options, reducing glass waste while building community. He currently has 75 stockists and displays a relentless commitment to craft markets, proving that passion and dedication can be distilled into business success.

Zoé Donadio

Head of drinks & assistant manager

Apricity

Age: 26

Rising sommelier Zoé Donadio champions English wines and sustainable spirits through Apricity’s innovative beverage programme. Currently pursuing her WSET Diploma, she has overhauled wine accessibility via the creation of dynamic digital lists and also spearheaded the launch of a circular bar model. Here, she re-purposes surplus food to create unique cocktails while also collaborating with sustainable producers, demonstrating how environmental consciousness and commercial success in hospitality can go hand in hand.









