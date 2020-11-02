Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

González Byass releases rare 1878 vintage

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  02 November, 2020

González Byass has released an ultra-limited-edition Pedro Ximénez – with just 78 bottles for sale.

The León XIII was dedicated to the investiture of the pope of that name in 1878.

The single butt of León XIII contains just 80 litres. It was discovered in the González Byass cellars by master blender Antonio Flores.

Laid down before the arrival of phylloxera in Jerez, the wine does not technically qualify as a Sherry. It has not been fortified and has an abv of 9%.

Mauricio González Gordon, current chairman of González Byass and fifth-generation family member, said: “We are delighted to be able to release this jewel of a wine as part of our rare Finite Wines Collection, but there will only be 78 bottles for sale – the remaining 20 will be stored in the González family’s bottle archive, El Aljibe.”

Creating special wines or experimental vintages to mark papal elections or royal coronations is a longstanding tradition in the González Gordon family.

Thirty bottles of the Léon XIII will be available on the UK market.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Justerini & Brooks: On Trade Account Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Raicilla: The new face of agave

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95