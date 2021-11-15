UK becomes headline growth market for Georgian wine

By James Lawrence

Sales of Georgian wine in the UK grew dramatically in 2021, as British consumers develop a taste for the nation's indigenous varietals.

Exports to the UK from January to October 2021 rose by 72%, when compared to the same period in 2020. In total, 631,504 bottles were imported into the UK, compared to just 366,486 bottles in 2020.

Moreover, according to the latest figures released by the National Wine Agency of Georgia, the UK is now the fastest growing of the country’s emerging export markets.

Head of Wines of Georgia’s UK campaign Sarah Abbott MW said: “I think we are at a tipping point for Georgian wine in the UK. More than 60 different Georgian wine brands are now imported by both the big agencies and Georgian specialists.”

She added: “Interest continues to grow: our recent series of virtual tastings for the trade was oversubscribed, and consumer demand has led us to add additional events to our program.”

The most recent UK distributor to add Georgian wines to its list is Ellis Wines, who are now importing the wines of Alazani Winery, while the number of specialist Georgian importers supplying wines to the trade and direct to consumer also continues to increase.

The campaign to raise awareness will continue in 2022 with increased investment from the Georgian National Wine Agency. It will include an expanded Trade & Press Tasting, press trips, and support for the independent trade via the Indie Trade Alliance, which was launched for the first time this year.

In addition, Wines of Georgia will be holding a consumer wine fair on 8 December at the China Exchange in London from 5.30-8.00pm, where specialist Georgian importers and retailers will be pouring and selling their wines.