New Zealand Winegrowers to embrace hybrid event model in 2022

By James Lawrence
Published:  08 December, 2021

Following the success of the inaugural virtual New Zealand Wine Week in 2021, New Zealand Winegrowers will expand the format to include a mixture of live events and digital shows in 2022, beginning on 8 February 2022 (NZT).

Entitled ‘Bringing New Zealand to You’, a series of events will take place across the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, China, and Australia.

The programme includes tastings, discussions, and online activities, in addition to physical trade tastings. The annual NZ trade tasting will return to London in 2022, after a temporary hiatus.

Other key physical events due to take place next year include the Pure Discovery Tasting, held at The Modern in New York City, and the Dublin Annual Trade Tasting – 14 exhibitors showing over 100 New Zealand wines.

“Being able to run hybrid events, with a combination of virtual and physical in-market platforms, is an impactful way to share the New Zealand wine story in our key export markets and shine a light on our premium and diverse wines to our trade and media audiences,” said Charlotte Read, general manager marketing, New Zealand Winegrowers.

“The theme of the week, ‘Bringing New Zealand to You’, comes at a time when the impact of the pandemic is ongoing and New Zealand’s borders remain closed. The advantage of audiences being so accustomed to the virtual domain is that we can now easily host leading speakers in their fields, wherever they are in the world. Having these types of speakers joining both virtual and physical gatherings will continue to raise the profile of New Zealand wine and keep it a part of the global conversation.”

One of the hero webinar events, Business of Wine in New Zealand – 2022 and Beyond, will involve panellists from the UK, USA and New Zealand, and will provide a global perspective on the opportunities and challenges facing the New Zealand wine industry in the future.




