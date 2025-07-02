Good Wine Good People announces crowdfunding initiative

By Hamish Graham

Online wine retailer and wholesaler Good Wine Good People (GWGP) has announced a fresh crowdfunding round in a bid to expand the business.

The investment scheme hopes to raise upwards of £500,000, with investors receiving ownership of 25% of the wine seller. The minimum investment for the crowdfunding is £5,000 with this funding round set to close 31 October. £85,000 has been raised to date.

The move comes after another period of strong growth for GWGP. The e-commerce arm of the company saw 82% year-on-year growth, with an average bottle sale price of £27 (almost four times the national average). The business has an ambitious five-year revenue target of £1m for this arm of the firm and a 10-year target of over £4m.

Read more: Jennings Brewery reopens

GWGP also recently launched a wholesale arm with over 30 trade accounts, touting a five-year revenue target of £1m.

There are also plans for a bricks and mortar shop in London with ‘pub style’ service as well as a wine complementary food offering.

The business has also developed an own-label range of wine which it seeks to launch in Autumn of this year. Farmed and vinified by the Parra family in La Mancha, Spain, the wines are produced exclusively for GWGP. The range will include a white, a red and an orange wine, all retailing below £20.

Dan Belmont (pictured), director and wine buyer at GWGP, sees the latest crowdfunding bid as an energising step for the retailer-wholesaler.

He said: “GWGP is at an exciting inflection point. The brand, the ethos, the wines — all built from a place of joy and discovery. Value without dogma, proven by organic growth. What we’ve achieved with limited resources is something we’re genuinely proud of.

“Now, it’s time to turn that momentum into meaningful scale — investing in customer acquisition, wholesale capacity and a flagship hospitality presence. This is just the beginning of a considered, long-term growth journey. We’re looking for strategic investors who believe in building enduring value. If this sparks interest and ideas, we’d love to hear from you.”









