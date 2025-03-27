Naked Wines announces ambitious growth plans

By Hamish Graham

A new strategic plan from Naked Wines has been announced by the online retailer, including the aspiration of reaching £10-15m annual earnings before earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the medium term.

This touted EBITDA growth is going to be supported by £23m worth of annualised cost savings to free up a total of £30m in additional net cash for the retailer. Of these savings, £7m are reported to come from a new marketing strategy commencing at the beginning of the 2026 financial year (6 April 2025).

In terms of growing underlying revenue, Naked Wines has a gutsy vision of a 5-10% exit growth rate. This figure is drawn from tests which aimed to ensure the company has the right customer membership model, with the renewed hopes of returning the business to membership growth. The plan also includes the aim to achieve £75m cash from the March balance sheet, delivered in the medium term via the liquidation of £40m worth of excess inventory.

Rodrigo Maza, CEO at Naked Wines is resolutely behind the financial vision set out by Naked Wines in the new strategic plan.

He commented: “A year ago, I made a commitment to deliver real value to all our stakeholders. We now have a powerful plan that fulfils that promise, as we deliver on FY25 guidance even in the face of challenging market conditions.

“We will look to commence distributions, unlock capital from surplus inventory, double down on serving our most valuable members and transform how we attract and retain new customers.

“I am deeply grateful to the team for their commitment and relentless hard work. Together, we are turning challenges into opportunities and paving the way for a bright future.”

The bold plans follow recent financial challenges for the online retailer. Naked Wines saw significant losses in the 2024 financial year, with sales falling by 18% year on year to £290m.









