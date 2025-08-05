Hospitality: Two closures per day in first half of 2025

By Hamish Graham

Fresh data from the Hospitality Market Monitor from CGA by NIQ and AlixPartners can reveal that the UK hospitality sector saw 62 net closures per month in the first half of 2025. This figure equates to approximately two closure per day.

Food-led venues have led the losses, suffering a year-on-year fall in numbers of 2.9%. This drop was accentuated by closures of independent and casual dining restaurants.

By contrast, drinks-led venues showed more resilience, having seen 1% growth over the past year.

The figures will be a cause for concern for those within the on-trade, with the confluence of Government tax policy and new employment costs likely contributing to the decline seen.

Chair of UK Hospitality, Kate Nicholls, believes the report highlights what many in the industry were already feeling.

She commented: “These latest figures are a devastating blow, showing in the starkest terms the impact of Government-driven cost pressures. Two hospitality venues closing every day is not just a statistic; it represents the hollowing out of our high streets and communities.

“Independent businesses, the lifeblood of our sector, are being disproportionately crushed under the weight of unfair taxation and soaring employment costs. The result is a sector in survival mode, where investment is at a standstill. Businesses are being forced to focus on just keeping the lights on, and growth is secondary.

“This cannot continue. The Government has pushed hospitality to the breaking point, and we now run the very real risk of being taxed out of existence. Ahead of the Budget, we are calling for urgent, decisive action to relieve the burden on a sector that should be a powerful engine for economic growth and job creation across the entire country.”









