Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Hospitality: Two closures per day in first half of 2025

By Hamish Graham
Published:  05 August, 2025

Fresh data from the Hospitality Market Monitor from CGA by NIQ and AlixPartners can reveal that the UK hospitality sector saw 62 net closures per month in the first half of 2025. This figure equates to approximately two closure per day.

Food-led venues have led the losses, suffering a year-on-year fall in numbers of 2.9%. This drop was accentuated by closures of independent and casual dining restaurants.

By contrast, drinks-led venues showed more resilience, having seen 1% growth over the past year.

The figures will be a cause for concern for those within the on-trade, with the confluence of Government tax policy and new employment costs likely contributing to the decline seen.

Chair of UK Hospitality, Kate Nicholls, believes the report highlights what many in the industry were already feeling.

She commented: “These latest figures are a devastating blow, showing in the starkest terms the impact of Government-driven cost pressures. Two hospitality venues closing every day is not just a statistic; it represents the hollowing out of our high streets and communities.

“Independent businesses, the lifeblood of our sector, are being disproportionately crushed under the weight of unfair taxation and soaring employment costs. The result is a sector in survival mode, where investment is at a standstill. Businesses are being forced to focus on just keeping the lights on, and growth is secondary.

“This cannot continue. The Government has pushed hospitality to the breaking point, and we now run the very real risk of being taxed out of existence. Ahead of the Budget, we are calling for urgent, decisive action to relieve the burden on a sector that should be a powerful engine for economic growth and job creation across the entire country.”




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Waitrose success at IWC awards

Symington announces leadership reshuffle

Tariffs: $25bn impact on US wine while F...

Curious Vines launches fresh campaign to...

Italian wine braces for €317mn loss desp...

Dawn Davies: ‘Looking Back, Forging Ahead’

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

You can now view the Merchant and Producer trophy winners here
Sommelier Wine Awards 2025

Merchant and Producer Trophies.

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Society of Vintners: Commercial Director

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95