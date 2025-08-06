Mentzendorff onboards Exton Park in Hampshire addition

Importer Mentzendorff has added Hampshire winery Exton Park to its portfolio.

The estate leads its offer with its Reserve Blend wines which include a Brut, Rosé, Blanc de Noirs and a Blanc de Blancs. These wines are created using Exton Park’s 10-year library of reserves.

The 2009-founded producer boasts a 60ha single vineyard in the heart of the county’s South Downs, using only grapes from these vines for their wines.

Exton Park does not shy away from utilising fresh winemaking approaches, with their ‘60 Below’ Blanc de Blancs 2014 touted as the first ever sea-aged English sparkling, matured for 12 months at a depth of 60 metres below the English Channel.

Additionally, their Cuvee M. Isaac Blanc de Blanc 2011 – named after founder Malcolm Isaac – is their super-premium, late-disgorged vintage. It is aged for seven years on lees and three years under cork.

CEO of Exton Park, Robin McMillan, is buoyed by the new partnership.

He commented: “After 15 years of dedicated investment and development at Exton Park Vineyard, Malcolm Isaac has left behind a unique legacy, driven by passion and an unwavering commitment to quality. We are now thrilled to be collaborating with Mentzendorff and their team, where numerous synergies and opportunities undoubtedly await.”

Justin Liddle, MD of Mentzendorff, added: “It is without a doubt that English sparkling wine is an incredibly exciting category at present, and the pioneering Exton Park forms a natural addition to our portfolio of exceptional producers.

“Exton Park have already achieved great things, and we see a strong alignment in our values, vision, and approach. It is an honour for us to be able work together, and we look forward to building on their successes.”

Exton Park wines will be available from 1 September from Mentzendorff.









