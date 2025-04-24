LWC and MDCV enter new on-trade partnership

By Hamish Graham

Producer of English and Provençal wines MDCV UK has announced a fresh on-trade distribution partnership with wholesaler LWC. The deal will see LWC distribute two of MDCV’s English wine brands: Silverhand Estate and Harlot.

The wines, which were previously delivered to MDCV’s on-trade clients by Matthew Clark Bibendum, are set to be distributed by LWC from 1 May onwards. LWC’s network of regional distribution hubs was a compelling proposition for the producer when pencilling the deal, allowing for nationwide on-trade reach for Silverhand Estate and Harlot.

The benefits of the deal go both ways, with LWC having on-trade responsibility for wines from one of the UK’s largest wine producers. At present MDCV has over 360ha under vine and produces 500,000 bottles per year.

MDCV continues dealmaking at pace with the producer announcing last month a deal with Hallgarten & Novum Wines which saw the importer-distributor expand both its English and Provençal wine portfolio, as reported by Harpers.

Gary Smith, CEO of MDCV UK, is optimistic that the new relationship will buoy both businesses.

“We’re thrilled to partner with LWC. Their deep understanding of the on-trade, coupled with a strong and growing reputation in the wine sector, makes them the perfect partner to support our mission of making English wine more accessible, more sustainable and more exciting than ever,” he said.

Frances Bentley, wine buyer for LWC, added: “We’re incredibly excited to bring MDCV UK’s Silverhand Estate and Harlot wines into our portfolio.

“These are standout English wines that offer both quality and value – something our customers are increasingly looking for. With the growing appetite for homegrown wines across the on-trade, we see huge potential in this partnership to not only support our customers with excellent quality, sustainable products, but to help put English wine firmly on the map.”

LWC has gained a number of accolades in recent years, with the wholesaler ranking second in Harpers' 2024 Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers. MDCV UK has been earning similar acclaim with wins at the 2024 London Wine Competition and the 2024 People’s Choice Wine Awards.









