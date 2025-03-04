Subscriber login Close [x]
Hallgarten and MDCV announce fresh partnership

By Hamish Graham
Published:  04 March, 2025

Hallgarten & Novum Wines has announced a partnership with producer MDCV UK which will see the importer become the key distributor for Château de Berne, Ultimate Provence, Kingscote Estate and London Clay.

The partnership enables Hallgarten's portfolio to expand its Provence offerings with the premium Château de Berne, as well as the lifestyle Ultimate Provence brand. The additional English offerings include the West Sussex Kingscote Estate and MDCV UK's Essex wine brand, London Clay.

Based in Crouch Valley, Essex and established in 2019, London Clay was developed through a collaboration between Hallgarten and MDCV UK. Both companies are keen to develop the English category, confident this partnership can encourage consumers to drink English and local.

Gary Smith, CEO of MDCV UK, sees Hallgarten as the right partner as the producer seeks to grow its Provence and English brands on British shores.

“We are excited to embark on our partnership with Hallgarten & Novum Wines. We believe that through aligning Château de Berne, our biggest Provence brand in the UK today, [plus] Ultimate Provence and Kingscote with Hallgarten & Novum Wines we will benefit from their expertise and focus to accelerate all brands’ growth within the UK market," he said. 

“To further launch our latest brand London Clay with Hallgarten & Novum Wines is an obvious choice with their passion and enthusiasm for this category.”

This positive outlook is shared by Jim Wilson, portfolio director at Hallgarten & Novum Wines.

He said: “It is a hugely exciting time at Hallgarten Wines and we are proud to have the opportunity to take on the distribution of Ultimate Provence, Château de Berne, Kingscote Estate and the London Clay label in the UK.

“This partnership will help to strengthen our portfolio, offering our customers access to a unique collection of wines from Provence and England." 




