Nyetimber predicts bumper harvest

By Jaq Bayles

English sparkling wine producer Nyetimber says it is expecting a top-quality 2025 vintage following a warm and sunny spring, then a hot and dry June.

Flowering conditions in the south east have been described as “optimal” and, although there are still a crucial few weeks to go until harvest, West Sussex-based Nyetimber says the outlook for quality is positive – and comparisons are being drawn with the record-breaking harvest of 2018, which provided outstanding grape ripeness and yields.

The forecast also suggests the probability of 2025 also being a vintage year. Nyetimber produces seven styles of sparkling wine, with four being vintage-dated.

The brand expects to be able to make a Blanc de Blancs (made from 100% Chardonnay grapes), Tillington Single Vineyard (the first single-vineyard wine to have ever been released in the UK), and 1086 by Nyetimber. The 1086 by Nyetimber wines were the first prestige cuvées to be released in the UK and are Nyetimber’s endorsement of a great English vintage – only made from the best parcels of grapes in years when the quality is at its peak.

In terms of quantity, Nyetimber expects this to be a “modest” year due to the repercussions of a cold, rainy summer in 2024. However, it says that “even a modest harvest is still likely to yield around 1.6 – 1.8 million bottles of sparkling wine – nearly triple the number produced in 2015”. These projections follow the recent report from Wine GB showing that English wine achieved 3% sales growth in 2024.

The Nyetimber 2025 harvest is expected to begin within the next 5-6 weeks and will be headed up by head winemaker Cherie Spriggs and senior winemaker Brad Greatrix.

Spriggs said: “We’re feeling quietly optimistic about what this year’s harvest will offer. The growing conditions this year have been exceptionally favourable and very reminiscent of 2018 which was a very successful vintage for us.

“2025 is definitely looking like it could produce some fantastic vintage wines, so we’re very excited to start exploring each parcel and hopefully discovering some outstanding potential.”

Also predicting a bumper harvest is Hampshire’s Black Chalk winery, which is anticipating a potential doubling of bottle production to approximately 150,000 bottles as reported exclusively by Harpers.









