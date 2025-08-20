Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Nyetimber predicts bumper harvest

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  20 August, 2025

English sparkling wine producer Nyetimber says it is expecting a top-quality 2025 vintage following a warm and sunny spring, then a hot and dry June.

Flowering conditions in the south east have been described as “optimal” and, although there are still a crucial few weeks to go until harvest, West Sussex-based Nyetimber says the outlook for quality is positive – and comparisons are being drawn with the record-breaking harvest of 2018, which provided outstanding grape ripeness and yields.

The forecast also suggests the probability of 2025 also being a vintage year. Nyetimber produces seven styles of sparkling wine, with four being vintage-dated.

The brand expects to be able to make a Blanc de Blancs (made from 100% Chardonnay grapes), Tillington Single Vineyard (the first single-vineyard wine to have ever been released in the UK), and 1086 by Nyetimber. The 1086 by Nyetimber wines were the first prestige cuvées to be released in the UK and are Nyetimber’s endorsement of a great English vintage – only made from the best parcels of grapes in years when the quality is at its peak.

In terms of quantity, Nyetimber expects this to be a “modest” year due to the repercussions of a cold, rainy summer in 2024. However, it says that “even a modest harvest is still likely to yield around 1.6 – 1.8 million bottles of sparkling wine – nearly triple the number produced in 2015”. These projections follow the recent report from Wine GB showing that English wine achieved 3% sales growth in 2024.

The Nyetimber 2025 harvest is expected to begin within the next 5-6 weeks and will be headed up by head winemaker Cherie Spriggs and senior winemaker Brad Greatrix.

Spriggs said: “We’re feeling quietly optimistic about what this year’s harvest will offer. The growing conditions this year have been exceptionally favourable and very reminiscent of 2018 which was a very successful vintage for us.

“2025 is definitely looking like it could produce some fantastic vintage wines, so we’re very excited to start exploring each parcel and hopefully discovering some outstanding potential.”

Also predicting a bumper harvest is Hampshire’s Black Chalk winery, which is anticipating a potential doubling of bottle production to approximately 150,000 bottles as reported exclusively by Harpers.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Frances Bentley: ‘Looking Back, Forging...

New report suggests growth opportunity l...

New chair, deputy chair and board member...

WSET reveals full list of wines used in...

Nyetimber predicts bumper harvest

Enotria&Coe CEO Julian Momen set to leav...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

You can now view the Merchant and Producer trophy winners here
Sommelier Wine Awards 2025

Merchant and Producer Trophies.

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Society of Vintners: Commercial Director

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95