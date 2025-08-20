Subscriber login Close [x]
Realm Cellars joins Flint Wine portfolio

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  20 August, 2025

Flint Wines has become the exclusive importer to the UK of wines from Napa Valley’s Realm Cellars, which is known for its Cabernet Sauvignon-based wines and Bordeaux-style blends, with pre-orders available from September.

Head of buying for Flint, Beth Pearce MW, said: “I’ve been hooked on developments at Realm since I first visited in 2021, and think its ruthless commitment to quality, and its long-term vision, suits Flint down to the ground.

“Its growing list of estate vineyards, combined with sourcing from some legendary sites across Napa, makes it a seriously exciting winery to have in the Flint range.”

Flint’s Napa Valley portfolio continues to grow, with Realm complementing a stable which already includes Snowden Vineyards, Continuum Estate, Aubert, The Mascot and more recent additions Rosemary Cakebread’s Gallica and Grace Family Vineyards.

In 2012, Realm was a virtual winery on the brink of bankruptcy, before proprietor Scott Becker acquired the business and set out to revive it. Today, it boasts three winegrowing estates with 75 acres of vineyards across some of Napa Valley’s most notable regions, including Stags Leap District, Pritchard Hill and Coombsville.

The full portfolio of Realm wines will be available via Flint: a dozen bottlings that include estate wines, single vineyards and proprietary blends. Realm Cellars will be available to pre-order from September for the on trade, and for private customers via the Flint Private Client team.




