Sustainable credentials on show at California Green Medal awards

By Hamish Graham

Napa Valley producer Spottswoode Estate Vineyard & Winery was among the four winners at the California Green Medal Sustainable Winegrowing Leadership Awards 2025. The California Green Medals are awarded to California wine producers which show leadership and innovation in terms of their sustainability practices.

Spottswoode Estate led the charge winning the ‘Leader’ title which is awarded for overall success across categories related to environmental, social and economic practices. The St. Helena winery has been farming organic since 1985 and holds a bounty of certifications including Regenerative Organic Certified®, B Corp and Demeter Biodynamic. The estate utilises no-till farming, cover cropping and sheep grazing to enhance the health of its soils while minimising environmental impact. The estate also encourages fellow producers to transition to organic farming through financial incentives and technical assistance.

Chandon was handed the ‘Environment’ award for their leadership in environmental stewardship. The Napa sparkling wine producer has taken the lead on innovative sustainability practices, with water conservation helped along by automated irrigation and real time moisture monitoring across the vineyard’s over 100ha. Chandon has also planted miles of hedgerows and 1,000 oak trees to enhance biodiversity.

Allison Jordan, executive director of the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance, one of the awarding parties of the California Green Medals, praised the four industry leaders.

She commented: “As the California Green Medal enters its second decade, this year’s winners exemplify leadership and innovation in sustainable winegrowing.

“These four outstanding wineries and vineyards showcase the holistic commitment to sustainability — preserving natural resources, protecting the environment, enhancing wine quality and enriching the lives of employees and communities — all while producing exceptional grapes and wines.”

Other California Green Media winners included Jordan Vineyards & Winery which took home the ‘Community’ award. A significant amount of the estate’s revenue funds the John Jordan Foundation which has supported over 220 organisations across education, health and youth services. The ‘Business’ award was given to Nuveen Natural Capital, a land-focused asset manager which has shown commitment to sustainability via ensuring soil health at its manged properties, utilising biochar application and cover-crop crimping.

The California Green Medal is awarded by a number of Golden State wine organisations including California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance, California Association of Winegrape Growers, Wine Institute and Napa Valley Vintners.









