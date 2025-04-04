Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Sustainable credentials on show at California Green Medal awards

By Hamish Graham
Published:  04 April, 2025

Napa Valley producer Spottswoode Estate Vineyard & Winery was among the four winners at the California Green Medal Sustainable Winegrowing Leadership Awards 2025. The California Green Medals are awarded to California wine producers which show leadership and innovation in terms of their sustainability practices.

Spottswoode Estate led the charge winning the ‘Leader’ title which is awarded for overall success across categories related to environmental, social and economic practices. The St. Helena winery has been farming organic since 1985 and holds a bounty of certifications including Regenerative Organic Certified®, B Corp and Demeter Biodynamic. The estate utilises no-till farming, cover cropping and sheep grazing to enhance the health of its soils while minimising environmental impact. The estate also encourages fellow producers to transition to organic farming through financial incentives and technical assistance.

Chandon was handed the ‘Environment’ award for their leadership in environmental stewardship. The Napa sparkling wine producer has taken the lead on innovative sustainability practices, with water conservation helped along by automated irrigation and real time moisture monitoring across the vineyard’s over 100ha. Chandon has also planted miles of hedgerows and 1,000 oak trees to enhance biodiversity.

Allison Jordan, executive director of the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance, one of the awarding parties of the California Green Medals, praised the four industry leaders.

She commented: “As the California Green Medal enters its second decade, this year’s winners exemplify leadership and innovation in sustainable winegrowing.

“These four outstanding wineries and vineyards showcase the holistic commitment to sustainability — preserving natural resources, protecting the environment, enhancing wine quality and enriching the lives of employees and communities — all while producing exceptional grapes and wines.”

Other California Green Media winners included Jordan Vineyards & Winery which took home the ‘Community’ award. A significant amount of the estate’s revenue funds the John Jordan Foundation which has supported over 220 organisations across education, health and youth services. The ‘Business’ award was given to Nuveen Natural Capital, a land-focused asset manager which has shown commitment to sustainability via ensuring soil health at its manged properties, utilising biochar application and cover-crop crimping.

The California Green Medal is awarded by a number of Golden State wine organisations including California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance, California Association of Winegrape Growers, Wine Institute and Napa Valley Vintners.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Majestic acquires Enotria&Coe

Industry bemoans 'April fool’s joke' as...

Winecap: High demand growth expected for...

Bolivian winery among the winners at Old...

Hallgarten adds Turkish winery to expand...

Naked Wines announces ambitious growth p...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95