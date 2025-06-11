Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Over 100,000 job losses since April NICs increase

By Hamish Graham
Published:  11 June, 2025

New data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) can reveal that the number of payrolled employees decreased by 109,000 in May compared to the previous month. The employment drop comes after April’s National Insurance Contributions (NICs) policy changes.

The statistics exceeded predictions made by both the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) and Deutsche Bank regarding the job losses NICs changes would cause, with the former predicting 50,000 and the latter 100,000.

The fall will alarm those in the hospitality sector which according to the ONS employs over 5% of the UK’s workforce.

Chief Executive of UKHospitality, Kate Nicholls, views the policy change and its impact as an own goal for the government.

She said: “Losing more than 100,000 jobs across the economy in a month goes far beyond the worst-case scenario predicted by the Government’s own fiscal watchdog, major banks and countless business groups.

“We were clear at the time that the changes to NICs were a tax on jobs, and so it is sadly proving.

“At a time when we are all striving to grow the economy and help people back into work, the changes to NICs are acting as an anchor to the Government’s ambitions.

“Sectors like hospitality are the very sectors you need to create jobs in every part of the UK and for people of all ages, education and background, but hospitality and those working part-time are among the hardest hit by these tax increases.

“These shocking figures should make it abundantly clear to the Government that the changes to employer NICs are inflicting more harm than good, and they should be reviewed and reversed urgently.”




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

30 Under 30: Results 2025

IWSR acquired by WGSN

WineFi recruits Matthew Small as head of...

UK launch of new Georgian wine collection

Harpers Wine & Spirit Digital Edition

Court Of Master Sommeliers to celebrate...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95