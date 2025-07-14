Venus continues expansion

By Andrew Catchpole

Venus Wine and Spirits Merchants has continued to grow its reach across the UK with the opening of a fifth distribution centre in Kingswinford, West Midlands.

The move comes as part of a strategy by owner Booker Group to strengthen the beverage side of its food and drinks wholesale operation and follows the opening of a Greater Manchester depot in Eccles earlier this year.

Officially opened on Monday 14 July, the new 13,500 square foot depot is aimed at strengthening supply of beverages to customers across the region, which is also being bolstered by nine new warehouse and customer service staff, plus three new account managers for the West Midlands.

Neil Jewsbury, MD at Venus, said: “It’s a real pleasure to see this opening come to fruition as the new depot allows us to scale up our offering and expand our footprint across the West Midlands region.

“It’s a strong addition to our network and we know there’s huge potential in the region thanks to its lively hospitality scene.”

Andrew Yaxley, CEO at Booker Group, added: “Since we acquired Venus in June 2024, we’ve set out ambitious growth targets and one year on, we’re already showing signs of success within the drinks space.

“With Venus, Booker is able to offer an unmatched food and alcohol proposition, with over 3,000 wines, beers and spirits in our portfolio. Our goal is to be a one stop shop solution for customers in the West Midlands and nationally, underpinned by our delivered and in-depot services, price lockdowns and strong customer relationships.”

Founded in 1975, Venus Wine and Spirits Merchants is a large player in the composite drinks wholesale space, with around 160 employees, and established depots in Tottenham, Leeds, Bristol, Manchester and now West Midlands.







