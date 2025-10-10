Subscriber login Close [x]
    Beleza Rodizio Solihull

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  10 October, 2025

    The third iteration of Brazilian restaurant Beleza Rodizio is due to open in the West Midlands in November. Beleza translates to ‘beauty’ in Portuguese, and to many a carnivore, the sight of flame-grilled meats carved tableside will inspire feelings of wonder. The meaty fare is served rodizio-style, with wait staff visiting hungry patrons to carve meat off of a large skewer. Balancing the protein bonanza will be an array of fresh Brazilian salads, specialities and other sides. The drinks menu will serve a series of Brazilian-style cocktails, with cachaça-based Caipirinhas likely to buoy many an evening meal. The more than 550sq m venue will host to up to 147 guests, while a heated outdoor terrace will ensue an alfresco option could be on the cards year-round.

    23 Mill Lane Arcade, Touchwood, Solihull B91 3GS

    belezarodizio.co.uk




    Harpers Wine and Spirit

