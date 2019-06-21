Brancott Estate brings low calorie and low abv range back to the UK

By Lisa Riley

Brancott Estate is gearing up to re-introduce its low calorie and lighter abv range, Flight Series, to the UK.

Last available in the UK in 2015, Brancott Estate Flight Series Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc is naturally lighter in alcohol with an abv of 9%, and is 20% lighter in calories compared to that of a typical wine of the same varietal.

Made with grapes harvested earlier in the season when their sugar levels are naturally lower, the wine is described as “expressive, bright, and fresh, with balanced natural acidity”.

“We are excited to be re-launching the Brancott Estate Flight Series in the UK as there is a growing desire for low abv and low calorie wines. As Brancott Estate has now become one of the biggest selling wine brands in the UK, it is great to be able to offer a lighter-style wine without compromising on taste,” said Chris Shead, off-trade channel director for brand owner Pernod Ricard.

The brand was re-entering the market at a “crucial time” with consumer demand for low alcohol products continuing to accelerate, he added.

“When Brancott Estate Flight was last available in the UK four years ago demand for low alcohol products was not as strong. With consumption habits changing, and the no and low alcohol category now predicted to outperform total spirits growth over the next four years.”

Patrick Materman, Brancott Estate chief winemaker, said: “There are a number of ways to reduce the calories in wine but not all of these processes are natural and many of them affect the flavour. With Brancott Estate Flight, we use a natural winemaking approach to create a wine that is 20% lighter in calories.. By doing this, we retain all the distinctive Marlborough flavours that people expect from Brancott Estate.”

Brancott Estate Flight will be available in Sainsbury’s from July