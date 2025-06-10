Subscriber login Close [x]
The Whisky Exchange announces Natalie Tennent as new MD

By Hamish Graham
Published:  10 June, 2025

Premium spirits retailer The Whisky Exchange has revealed Natalie Tennent as its new MD.

Tennent, who starts the role on 7 July, previously held the position of CCO at the company, helping with the international expansion of the business. In her directorship she will oversee The Whisky Exchange, Speciality Drinks and Whisky.Auction.

Prior to working for the retailer, she spent over 30 years at Berry Bros. & Rudd, holding an array of finance, commercial and operations positions. Tennent is also a Keeper of the Quaich thanks to her achievements within the scotch whisky sector.

Nicolas Oudinot, CEO of the Direct-to-Consumer Business Unit at Pernod Ricard, looks forward to welcoming Tennent to her new role.

He commented: “I would like to take the opportunity to thank Olivier Gasperin, deputy MD of The Whisky Exchange, who has been instrumental in the past three and a half years in managing the integration of The Whisky Exchange into the Pernod Ricard group, while keeping the specificity of its DNA and a complete neutrality.

“We are delighted to have Natalie on board. With her extensive experience in international business development of fine wines and spirits, I am confident that she will successfully lead the company on its journey to becoming the global destination for connoisseurs and enthusiasts of fine spirits. Welcome, Natalie.”




