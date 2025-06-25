Paper cap and bottle from Absolut

By Jaq Bayles

Absolut Vodka has unveiled a paper-based cap and bottle duo as part of its Future Packaging Programme to create a fully biobased bottle.

The cap, in collaboration with Blue Ocean Closures, is made of 95% FSC certified fibres and comes two years after the brand rolled out its paper-based bottle at Tesco stores – at the time, an aluminium cap was used.

The paper-based cap and bottle combination was trialled at the Absolut The Map event in May, with bartenders evaluating the functionality, handling and overall impression of the cap in ‘real-life’ situations.

Louise Werner, director of future packaging at Absolut, said: “2023 saw the development of the Absolut paper-based bottle, a pioneering initiative that helped us push boundaries towards our fully biobased bottle. However, the final piece of the puzzle remained. Creating real impact is hard and change can only come about as a collective endeavour so we are thrilled to partner with Blue Ocean Closures to help us on the journey.”

Noémie Bauer, chief sustainability officer at parent company Pernod Ricard said: “We remain committed to challenging ourselves to drive innovation in sustainability. This new step into the future of packaging highlights our ongoing commitment to shifting the dial towards minimising the impact of our products and being transparent about this process – the trials and the achievements. We are hoping to inspire progress across the wider drinks ecosystem, pushing us further towards a more sustainable future.”









