Absolut follows up 'paper' bottle launch with 60% recycled glass edition

By Lisa Riley
Published:  01 February, 2021

Pernod Ricard’s flagship vodka brand, Absolut, has launched its latest limited-edition bottle made of 60% recycled glass, making it the brand’s most sustainable glass bottle to date. 

The limited-edition bottle follows Absolut beginning the roll out of its prototype ‘paper’ bottle last week, initially in both the UK and Sweden.

The company said the launch showcased a “continuation of the brand’s mission to use its creativity to inspire positive change, as it pushes forward with its sustainability agenda”.

“We know sustainability is important to shoppers, with data showing that 83% of consumers globally select brands that have a better record of sustainability.

“We also know that the Absolut limited-edition bottle is a collectible item for those loyal to the brand and we can’t wait to give our consumers the chance to be a part of our sustainability journey,” said Chris Shead, off-trade channel director for Pernod Ricard UK. 

The launch will be supported by above-the-line media, PR and influencer activity rolling out from 1 February, in addition to grocery and wholesale PoS in-store material.   

The Absolut limited-edition bottle is available now in a 70cl format from all major supermarkets and convenience stores (rrp: £20), and in a 1ltr format from Costco and Amazon (rrp: £28).



