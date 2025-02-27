Chivas Brothers grain network achieves first FSA Gold for distilling wheat

By Jo Gilbert

Chivas Brothers has announced that over 120 of their contracted farmers have achieved the UK’s first FSA Gold verification for distilling wheat, as part of their ongoing sustainability efforts and long-standing partnership with Simpsons Malt.

Owned by Pernod Ricard since 2001, Chivas Brothers – under the banner Chivas Brothers Strathclyde Growers Group – has an ongoing partnership with Simpsons Malt to supply its grain.

Now, Simpsons Malt and the Chivas Brothers Strathclyde Growers Group can claim a UK-first. Together, the two businesses have supported more than 120 contracted farmers to achieve Farm Sustainability Assessment (FSA) Gold verification for distilling wheat.

This ensures 100% of the distilling wheat supply provided to the Scotch whisky maker is verified to ‘Gold’ level by the Sustainable Agriculture Initiative Platform, while also helping to establish a ‘benchmark’ for sustainable Scotch whisky production in the UK.

Ben Gothorp, sustainability manager at Simpsons Malt, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to see the Growers Group attain FSA Gold verification – a first for distilling wheat in the UK. In recent years, our contracted growers have become increasingly aware of the need to operate more sustainably, from reducing in-field emissions and improving biodiversity, to ensuring proper business management. With FSA examining the entire farming operation and 100% Gold performance level being achieved across the Growers Group, it is testament to these growers and highlights the progress being made with sustainability on-farm.”

Ronald Daalmans, sustainability director at Chivas Brothers, added: “Wheat is a critical ingredient in the creation of blended whisky and Chivas Brothers Strathclyde Growers Group supplies us with approximately 80,000 tonnes annually, so to know the farmers are meeting the highest standards of environmental and social sustainability is incredibly important to us realising our vision.”

The distilling wheat grown by Chivas Brothers Strathclyde Growers Group is exclusively processed at the Scotch whisky makers Glasgow-based Strathclyde Distillery, which produces new grain spirit for blended whiskies including those within the Ballantine’s range. Ballantine’s is the number two Scotch whisky globally, selling more than 70 million bottles a year.

Simpsons Malt Limited and Chivas Brothers recently also established Chivas Brothers Miltonduff Growers Group, focusing on malting barley and comprising more than 180 farms across Scotland.

The group’s aim is to develop a close connection between the three parties in Simpsons Malt Limited’s supply chain – grower, maltster and distiller – while encouraging discussion as to how the group can enhance environmental, social and economic sustainability.

















