Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Bancroft Wines adds Castellare di Castellina to portfolio

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  16 June, 2025

Italy’s Castellare di Castellina and its sister property Feudi del Pisciotto, of Sicily, have joined the Bancroft Wines portfolio.

Lenka Sedlackova MW, head of brand management at Bancroft Wines, said: “We have been looking for the right partner to help take our Italian range to the next level and Castellare fits the bill perfectly.

“A very well-known and respected name in Tuscany, giving a modern and exciting rendition of Chianti, we have been impressed with the quality of the wines and the dedication of the team towards the UK market.”

Castellare sales director Raffaele Augelli added: “Bancroft’s values align perfectly with our own, and we are confident that our wines – and the story behind them – will be in expert hands to a further step forward in a key market for fine wines like London, where our flagship I Sodi di San Niccolò has a lifetime history since the eighties. 

“We believe that this collaboration marks a new chapter in Castellare’s international growth and represents an important milestone for Bancroft’s Italian portfolio development.” 

Castellare is one of several wineries to be added to the Bancroft portfolio in recent months. Other names include Thaya (Znojmo, Chech Republic), Flint Vineyard (Norfolk, England), Bodegas Javier San Pedro Ortega (Rioja Alavesa) and Josef Chromy Estate(Tasmania, Australia).




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

30 Under 30: Results 2025

Boutinot gains exclusive distribution of...

Over 100,000 job losses since April NICs...

Loire exports outperform French average...

WSTA Industry Summit predicts 10% US tar...

Gran Orden de Caballeros del Vino honour...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95