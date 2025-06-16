Bancroft Wines adds Castellare di Castellina to portfolio

By Jaq Bayles

Italy’s Castellare di Castellina and its sister property Feudi del Pisciotto, of Sicily, have joined the Bancroft Wines portfolio.

Lenka Sedlackova MW, head of brand management at Bancroft Wines, said: “We have been looking for the right partner to help take our Italian range to the next level and Castellare fits the bill perfectly.

“A very well-known and respected name in Tuscany, giving a modern and exciting rendition of Chianti, we have been impressed with the quality of the wines and the dedication of the team towards the UK market.”

Castellare sales director Raffaele Augelli added: “Bancroft’s values align perfectly with our own, and we are confident that our wines – and the story behind them – will be in expert hands to a further step forward in a key market for fine wines like London, where our flagship I Sodi di San Niccolò has a lifetime history since the eighties.

“We believe that this collaboration marks a new chapter in Castellare’s international growth and represents an important milestone for Bancroft’s Italian portfolio development.”

Castellare is one of several wineries to be added to the Bancroft portfolio in recent months. Other names include Thaya (Znojmo, Chech Republic), Flint Vineyard (Norfolk, England), Bodegas Javier San Pedro Ortega (Rioja Alavesa) and Josef Chromy Estate(Tasmania, Australia).









