Berry Bros. & Rudd becomes exclusive partner for Tuscan vineyard

By Jo Gilbert

Fine wine and spirits merchant Berry Bros. & Rudd (BBR) has inked a new partnership with Orma, sandwiched between the hallowed estates of Ornellaia and Sassicaia.

Founded by the Moretti Cuseri family in 2004, the Orma estate is situated between the two super-Tuscan vineyards in Bolgheri and is being billed by BRR as ‘one of the most exciting and innovative in the region’.

BBR will be the exclusive producer partner in the UK for all Orma wines. This includes the new 2022 Orma – an earthy Bordeaux blend with ageing potential.

Davy Żyw, BBR Berry buyer for Italy, said: “Orma has become one of the great estates of Bolgheri and we are very excited to be the exclusive producer partner for its wines. While Tuscan in style, the wine has an identity all of its own, and it’s almost Bordelais in style.”

Alberto Moretti-Cuseri, co-owner and international export director for the Moretti Cuseri family added: “We are delighted to be partnering with Berry Bros. & Rudd, a storied merchant renowned for its expertise and exceptional portfolio. We recognise and appreciate the UK market’s role in setting industry trends, while its deep-rooted wine culture and historical appeal for Bordeaux blends make it a top priority for us."

Orma wines are available now exclusively in the UK from BBR.

The range majors on Super Tuscan blends, with the new 2022 vintage comprised of 50% Merlot, 30% Cabernet Sauvignon and 20% Cabernet Franc. It is bottle aged for a year before release and benefits from the area’s mineral soils and ocean breeze.











