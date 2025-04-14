Subscriber login Close [x]
    Officina 00 Covent Garden

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  14 April, 2025

    Authentic pasta made from traditional recipes used in Italian households is the idea behind Officina 00 Covent Garden – the newest collaboration between best friends and business partners Elia Sebregondi and Enzo Mirto. The pair already have several Officinas dotted around Fitzrovia and Old Street, all of which bring a polished edge to classic Italian fare, while also giving the impression of serving up dishes straight from grandma’s table (hearty and moreish being the key words). The cocktail list is just as good as the food menu, incorporating the likes of Italian Margarita, Pink Americano and 00 Spritz, all brought together by a selection of slick Italian vinos.

    8-10 Dryden Street, London WC2E 9NA

    officina00.co.uk

