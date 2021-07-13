Jascots lists Amarone producer Tommaso Bussola

By Lisa Riley

Jascots Wine Merchants has added Valpolicella producer Tommaso Bussola to its portfolio.

The wines available to the trade now from Jascots, and to members of Jascots at Home, comprise: Amarone DOC Classico Vigneto Alto 2010, Amarone DOCG Classico 2015, Amarone DOCG Classico Riserva 2011, Valpolicella Ripasso Ca' del Laito 2016, Valpolicella DOC Classico 2019, Valpolicella DOC Classico Superiore 2015 and Recioto della Valpolicella 2016.

“Tommaso Bussola is making wines that are rightly recognised as amongst the very finest in Valpolicella, we are thrilled to be working with him and to be able to offer these wines to our clients,” said Ally Pyatt, head buyer at Jascots.

“The entire range is of the highest quality from his iconic Amarone ‘Vigneto Alto’ to his Valpolicella DOC each wine is a pure and beautifully crafted expression of the region and its unique styles,” he said.

Eponymous owner and winemaker Tommaso Bussola added: “Jascots is a wine company with real energy, drive and ambition. They have superb customers that will appreciate the passion with which we make our wine and a great team to tell our story.”

Originally trained as a stonemason, Bussola entered the world of winemaking in the 1970s, working alongside his uncle. In 1983 he took over from his uncle when he retired.

Based in Negrar, at the heart of the Valpolicella region, Bussola’s vineyards are in three distinct areas at varying altitudes, and with a wide range of soil types; volcanic, volcanic basalt, limestone, clay and scrosar bianco, a local term for a particular type of fragmented limestone soil with high mineral content.

All farming is done without the use of chemicals or pesticides, and in recent years, Paolo (Tommaso’s son) has been steadily making changes to the way the vines are worked, paying particular attention to physiology and the lunar calendar.

The vineyards are now certified as sustainable by Siquria, one of the leading organisations for sustainable agriculture in Italy.

The latest listing for Jascots, which was acquired by Freixenet Copestick last year, follows the addition of Campania producer Mastroberardino and Chile’s Garage Wine Co in March, followed by Argentina’s Luna Austral at the beginning of May. Later that month it also reintroduced Sancerre producer Alphonse Mellot to its portfolio.