Diageo GB announces new marketing and innovation director

By Hamish Graham
Published:  30 April, 2025

Drinks giant Diageo Great Britain has announced the appointment of Ursula Mejía Melgar as its new marketing and innovation director. The role will see the new director responsible for shaping leading brands including Guiness, Smirnoff and Gordon’s in the UK market.

Prior to her appointment at Diageo GB, Mejía Melgar held the position of marketing director at Diageo Southern Europe. In this position she helped revive Johnnie Walker's popularity in the region, helping the brand double its turnover within the space of two years. The new appointee also contributed to J&B becoming a category leader in Southern Europe.

Her career before joining Diageo included two seven year stints at Mondelez and General Mill respectively.

Additionally, in both 2022 and 2023 Mejía Melgar was recognised as one of Forbes’ Top 100 Most Influential Women in Spain.

Mejía Melgar is optimistic about commencing her new directorship.

She commented: “I’m really looking forward to getting started in GB and contributing to a market that’s known for putting brands at the heart of culture. From bold innovations like Guinness Nitrosurge to smart collaborations like Captain Morgan x Pepsi Max, I admire the momentum the team has created for our brands.

“I’m proud of what we achieved in Southern Europe, and I’m excited to bring some of that experience and passion to the table - working closely with both internal teams and external partners to keep shaping our industry. It’s a great time to be joining, and I can’t wait to help drive the next chapter forward from London.”

MD at Diageo GB, Nuno Teles added: “We are incredibly excited to welcome Ursula to Diageo’s home market. Not only does she bring a track record of delivery for Diageo in Southern Europe, but also a wealth of FMCG experience across the US and Europe.

“In GB, we’re proud to be custodians to some of the country’s most loved brands, and Ursula’s arrival puts their future in extremely safe hands.”




