Viña Concha y Toro says 2025 vintage among best of the decade

By Jaq Bayles

Viña Concha y Toro is predicting that the 2025 vintage, which is still underway and expected to be complete by the end of May, will be one of the best of the past 10 years.

The company said it has seen “outstanding quality results, particularly in the Maipo and Limarí Valleys, and preliminarily in Peumo”.

The 2024 winter saw high rainfall and significant snow accumulation in the Andes Mountains, which allowed “excellent water recharge”. The summer temperatures were balanced and, all round, the weather favoured the development of healthy, well-balanced vineyards, said the company.

Max Larraín, agricultural manager at Viña Concha y Toro, said: "The vineyards remained very well balanced throughout the season, thanks to a water-rich winter and ideal climatic conditions during the growing cycle. This balance is reflected in the quality of the fruit we’re harvesting.”

Concha y Toro’s vineyards have been particularly favoured by the weather conditions: Quebrada Seca in the Limarí Valley; Pirque Viejo and Puente Alto in the Maipo Valley; and Peumo in the Cachapoal Valley.

The Quebrada Seca vineyard is the origin of Concha y Toro’s high-end labels, such as Amelia, whose Chardonnay was named White Wine of the Year in 2025 by critic Tim Atkin MW.

The company said: “The exceptional conditions during this vineyard's harvest enabled the production of wines with outstanding freshness and minerality, making this one of the best seasons in recent years for the area.”

In Puente Alto, in the Maipo Valley – home of Don Melchor Cabernet Sauvignon – the 2024–2025 vintage stood out for producing “extraordinarily expressive wines with strong personality, rich textures and flavours, and outstanding finesse and purity”.

And at the Peumo vineyard in the Cachapoal Valley – birthplace of Chile’s first Carmenère, Carmín de Peumo – the first tank samples and tastings are said to have revealed “exceptional quality”.

According to Marcio Ramírez, Concha y Toro winemaker and Carmenère specialist: “This season’s Carmenère wines stand out for their remarkably deeper colour compared to previous years, along with a juicy, fresh, and concentrated profile. All signs point to powerful, expressive wines. Without a doubt, this is a highly promising year for this emblematic variety.”









