Evertons re-enters retail space with new Worcester shop

By Hamish Graham

Wine wholesaler Evertons Wine Merchants has announced the opening of a retail site, with a new wine shop set to open in Worcester on Friday 2 May.

The move sees the 1918-founded company return into the retail space, with the project led by Jack (pictured, right) and Tigerlily Everton (pictured, left), the fourth generation of the Everton family involved in the business, as well as children of MD and chairman, Richard Everton.

The site will open on New Street in the West Midlands town, taking over the Bottles Wine Shop site and will be named Evertons Wine Merchants.

Jack Everton, commenting on the development, is excited to help steer the new shop: “Lily and I are really pleased to bring Everton's Wine Merchants back into the retail game in Worcester.

“As the fourth generation of the company, it feels like a full circle moment to be able to open a wine shop in Worcester having once had 21 shops around the area. We're looking forward to welcoming everyone in to showcase our great range of wines and looking forward to hosting lots of exciting events and tastings.”