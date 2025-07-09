New Zealand’s first ever Sauvignon Blanc launches in UK

By Hamish Graham

Treasury Wine Estates has announced the UK launch of Matua, which was New Zealand’s first ever Sauvignon Blanc, with the wine now available in Asda and Sainsbury’s nationwide.

The Malborough winery planted the first ever Sauvignon Blanc vines in New Zealand in 1969, with the inaugural bottle of Matua released in 1974.

Angela Harkin, marketing manager (EMEA) at Treasury Wine Estates, believes the wine should perform well in the UK market.

She commented: “New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc accounts for 51% of Sauvignon Blanc sales and 8% of all wine sales in the UK grocery market. It’s a varietal that is hugely popular with shoppers in the UK. Matua has the distinction of being the first winery in New Zealand to produce Sauvignon Blanc, releasing its inaugural vintage in 1974.

“We’re the first in the wine industry to leverage thermographic ink technology on our ‘Chill Check’ label, which means the Matua Sauvignon Blanc is always served at the perfect temperature – bringing the ultimate refreshment to consumers with each crisp and cold sip.”

This label will change colour when it reaches 45F (7C) touted to be the ideal serving temperature for the wine style.

Matua’s label is adorned with Ta Moko, a traditional Māori tattoo of the face or body, sacred to the wearer, acknowledging the brand’s Kiwi heritage.

Matua’s Sauvingon Blanc will retail at RRP £12.17 and RRP £12 at Asda and Sainsbury’s respectively.









