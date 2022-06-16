Subscriber login Close [x]
    Vagabond Bar & Kitchen lands at Heathrow

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  16 June, 2022

    Heathrow Airport, Terminal 5, Hounslow TW6 2GA

    vagabondwines.co.uk

    Multi-award-winning experiential wine bar Vagabond Bar & Kitchen has launched its first airport site at Heathrow’s Terminal 5. The £1.2m investment will see Vagabond create 60 new jobs, opening the doors to a 4,500sq ft site with space for 170 guests.

    From 19 June, more than 100 varieties of wine will be served via Vagabond’s iconic wine dispensers and the venue will also be home to one of the brand’s unique self-pour craft beer walls.

    For the first time, the Vagabond site will also offer extensive breakfast, lunch and dinner menus, bar snacks, cocktails and a children’s menu. It will be open seven days a week, from 5.30am until 10.30pm.


