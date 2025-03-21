By Harpers Editorial team

Sky high have always been Gordon Ramsay’s ambitions, and his new Restaurant Gordon Ramsay High takes this vision quite literally. Based on floor 60 of the City of London’s tallest building, 22 Bishopsgate, the venue hopes to be a 12-seat chef’s table experience unlike any other. The three-sided dining table’s would-be fourth side takes in a stunning panorama of the capital. Diners can view the twinkling lights of Canary Wharf and the river traffic rounding the Isle of Dogs. The experience hopes to embody the legacy of Ramsay’s flagship three-Michelin-starred Chelsea restaurant while serving elevated neo-Nordic and Japanese-inspired dishes, guided by head chef James Goodyear. This venue is one of four new Gordon Ramsay Restaurants venues at 22 Bishopsgate.