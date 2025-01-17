Subscriber login Close [x]
    The Tamarind Terrace at Tamarind Mayfair

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  17 January, 2025

    Tamarind Mayfair has celebrated 30 years as one of London’s top Indian restaurants by launching a standout, 50-cover year-round dining terrace with its own central bar. The new terrace gives extra oomph to the venue in terms of design and also the drinks menu, where a new list has been designed by cocktail maestro Carole Brown in collaboration with Boatyard Distillery. A truly well-thought-out extension to the Tamarind brand, which should bring in fans both old and new.

    20 Queen Street, London W1J 5PR

    tamarindrestaurant.com




