Symington announces leadership reshuffle

By James Lawrence

Leading Douro producer Symington Family Estates (SFE) has unveiled a series of major personnel changes as Rob Symington, a fifth-generation member of the founding family, takes a new role in the UK trade.

According to Symington: "Following eight years at Symington Family Estates in Portugal, Rob Symington is taking on a new role as Managing Director (UK & Ireland) at Berry Bros. & Rudd in London.

"While stepping back from day-to-day operations at SFE, Rob will stay closely involved in the family business and will serve as a Non-Executive Director at SFE and at the family’s majority-owned UK importer, Fells. He will continue as chair of Hambledon, which is jointly owned by SFE and BBR."

His departure coincides with a wider generational shift within the company: five members of the team, including Charlotte and Harry Symington, are stepping into new leadership positions in marketing and tourism.

Rupert Symington, chairman and joint MD, commented: “I want to thank Rob for the great contribution he has made to our company since 2017, and I look forward to working with him from September in his new non-executive capacity.

"Few family-owned companies in the world have the level of family involvement that we are so fortunate to have. We are committed to producing outstanding wines in three great regions in Portugal and I am very proud that nine members of our family work alongside our exceptional colleagues, all of whom play a vital role in delivering our long-term vision.”

Rob Symington added: “It has been a privilege to help lead our family business and work with my family and colleagues during this exciting chapter for Symington Family Estates. Since I joined, we’ve expanded into three new wine regions, implemented a widespread innovation programme across our port brands, made big strides in wine tourism, and significantly raised sustainability standards.

"I remain fully committed to SFE’s long-term success and will keep contributing in a non-executive capacity. The stars aligned with this opportunity, as I had decided to return to London for personal reasons. I'm excited to have accepted a fantastic role at the heart of the global fine wine trade - and join Berry Bros. & Rudd, a respected family business whose values and vision I greatly admire.”







