Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Symington predicts ‘high quality vintage’ in Douro

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  11 September, 2023

With the red grapes still coming in across various estates, leading producer Symington Family Estates is predicting one of the best Douro vintages in recent years.

Head winemaker Charles Symington has described this year’s growth cycle as “largely favourable”, breaking a recent pattern of heatwaves and low yields.

“While much of southern Europe experienced intense heatwaves over this summer, Portugal was largely spared,” said Symington.

    • Read more: Hallgarten Wines partners with Be Inclusive Hospitality and Curious Vines

“July temperatures for the whole country were close to normal, while the Douro was fractionally below average. The region benefited from an anticyclone that generated strong northerly winds (known as the ‘nortada’), which brought cooler maritime air and more humid conditions.”

Following an incredibly dry 2022, generous winter and spring rainfalls replenished water in the soils, allowing for enough moisture to counter a warm, dry July and August, with rain across the valley at the beginning of September then being beneficial for the balance in the grapes still to be harvested.

“We started our harvest in the Douro on the 21 August by picking Viosinho white grapes at our high-altitude estates in the Cima Corgo sub-region. In the last week of August, we began harvesting red grapes (Sousão, Tinta Roriz and Touriga Nacional) from select plots of vineyard across our estates in the eastern Douro Superior sub-region,” said Symington.

“We have now started harvesting across all our principal estates, following some almost perfectly timed rain across the entire Douro Valley on 2 and 3 September, which will be beneficial for final ripening of the grapes and development of colour, tannins and aromas in the wines.”

The outlook for the rest of September is maximum temperatures of 30°C, with correspondingly cool nights, backing Symington’s optimistic prediction for the 2023 harvest.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Ridgeview Wine Estate joins Hallgarten W...

New look Wine GB leadership team looks t...

Hallgarten Wines partners with Be Inclus...

Bibendum keeps it light at ‘Cape & the B...

Biondi-Santi: New future for an Italian...

2023 Champagne harvest underway with low...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Chiaretto eyes Provence's crown

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95