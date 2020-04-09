Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Sogrape declares 2018 vintage for Sandeman, Offley and Ferreira

By Lisa Riley
Published:  09 April, 2020

Sogrape Estates has declared 2018 a vintage year for its Sandeman, Offley and Ferreira estates.

After two exceptional years for vintage Port, Luís Sottomayor, who heads up the oenology team for Ferreira and all Sogrape Porto wine brands, said 2018 was “one of the best, if not the best, vintage years I have witnessed”. 

“The special conditions experienced during the 2018 harvest came together to produce wines that combine extraordinary elegance with an unusual structure, thus achieving excellent complexity and balance, with great ageing potential,” he said. 

The wines, he added, reflected the signature character and style of each of the famous houses. 

“Ferreira is hugely complex yet defined by elegance and harmony, while Sandeman brings a more structured, robust profile to the table. Offley, on the other hand, showcases its famously lighter style with an expressive and fruit-forward 2018 vintage, ideal for those new to Vintage Port.”

Due to unsettled weather at the beginning of the growing cycle, 2018 was a challenging vintage for the growers in the Douro, he added.

“An extremely dry and cold winter delayed budburst and a particularly rainy spring led to increased disease pressure in the vineyards, which resulted in lower yields. 

“Nevertheless, these lower yields and a long and steady ripening period during the hot, dry summer resulted in top-quality grapes with great concentration – ideal for the production of Vintage Port.”

Sopegrape, which has a majority stake in Liberty Wines, said Sottomayor had recognised “this outstanding quality at an early stage” and was already confident about the 2018 declaration last year, "in the midst of the multiple 2017 declarations”. 

“The quality of these three wines ensures they will have a great future,” said Sottomayor.  

Last June, Sogrape ramped up its investment in Liberty Wines, in a move that increased its 2017 investment to a majority share in the business.


Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

How do you give the drinks of yesteryear a modern twist?

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95