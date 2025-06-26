Study shows Gen Z no longer leading moderation charge

By Hamish Graham

The latest Bevtrac survey from ISWR highlights that Gen Z are not rejecting alcohol any more than older consumers, with findings showing in some cases they may even be pushing back against moderation.

The study, which tracked sentiment across 15 key markets, revealed that the proportion of Gen Z of legal drinking age (LDA) who claimed to have consumed alcohol in the past six months has risen from 66% in March 2023 to 73% in March 2025. This trend is reflected in the UK too where the same period saw an increase from 66% to 76%.

Comparison of the overall drinking participation rate of all adults (78%) to that of Gen Z (73%) shows that drinking behaviour across generations is now largely consistent. Moderation is still being observed as an general pattern across generations, however.

Other trends revealed by the study include that Gen Z are more likely to drink across a wider range of categories compared to older generation, having consumed on average over five categories in the last six months compared to just over four for Boomers.

Additionally, Gen Z are more likely to drink alcohol in on-trade venues, the report demonstrating that half of this generation reported their last drink being in this context, as opposed to just over a third for all adults.

When it comes to their moderation, Gen Z are more likely follow an ‘intermittent abstinence’ approach, i.e. totally abstaining from alcohol for certain periods as opposed to drinking lower quantities of alcohol on a given occasion. Almost 60% of Gen Z drinkers follow this approach, which compares to 40% for all adult drinkers.

IWSR COO of consumer insights, Richard Halstead, believes there needs to be a re-evaluation of the supposed generational drinking divide.

He commented: “Moderation has been a growing trend among all drinkers for several years, but the idea that Gen Z LDA+ drinkers are somehow fundamentally different from other age groups isn’t supported by the evidence.

“For instance, we know that beverage alcohol consumption correlates with disposable income, and Gen Z came of age during a cost-of-living crisis. Rising prices have been especially acute in bars and restaurants – places that appeal most to Gen Z drinkers.

“With every year that passes, more Gen Z drinkers are entering the workforce, and those already in the workforce are typically earning more. I think we should expect that, as their incomes rise, they will drink more often – just as Millennials did before them.

“The good news for the beverage alcohol industry is that, while moderation is set to be a long-term factor, consumption is not in a tailspin. According to this evidence, much of the recent decline is cyclical, not structural – and is definitely not the ‘fault’ of Gen Z.”









